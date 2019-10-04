Elderly couple dead in suburban Phoenix after murder-suicide

They say deputies were called to the Sunwest Choice Rehab Care facility about 7:30 a.m.

(Getty Images)

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. — Authorities say an elderly couple is dead after an apparent murder-suicide at a rehab center in Sun City West.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials say homicide detectives believe a man entered the facility Thursday morning and fatally shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t immediately release the names and ages of the couple.

They say deputies were called to the Sunwest Choice Rehab Care facility about 7:30 a.m. and two people were dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called out and assumed the investigation into the incident.