Elvis Presley items to go on auction at Graceland

A street memorial is lit during a candlelight vigil for Elvis Presley in front of Graceland, Presley's Memphis home, on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Items associated with Elvis Presley will once again be on the auction block at Graceland as part of a celebration of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s birthday.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the auction will take place Jan. 8 at The Guest House at Graceland during the celebration of Presley’s 84th birthday.

Fans can participate in the auction on-site and online. Items include concert memorabilia, clothing and jewelry worn by Presley. Also included is the sale contract of when Presley purchased Graceland, which has a minimum $25,000 bid but has an estimated value of $50,000 to $100,000.

All items are from third-party collectors.

Bids can be entered on the auction’s website .