Emma, Liam repeat as top baby names in US

The Social Security Administration has released the top 10 baby names of 2018 — and things look largely familiar to 2017.

(Getty Images)

When it comes to baby names, not much has changed at the top.

The Social Security Administration has released the top 10 baby names of 2018 — and things look largely familiar to 2017.

Liam and Emma were the most popular boy and girl names.

For the girls, Emma was the top choice for the fifth year in a row; for the boys, Liam was the most popular for the second straight year.

The top five girls’ names (Emma, Olivia, Ava, Isabella and Sophia) remained unchanged from 2017, as were the top four boys’ names (Liam, Noah, William and James).

The rest of the top 10 girls’ names included Charlotte, Mia, Amelia, Harper and Evelyn and the rest of the top 10 boys’ names included Oliver, Benjamin, Elijah, Lucas, Mason and Logan.

The list of baby names can be seen on Social Security’s website at socialsecurity.gov/babynames/

Contact Lukas Eggen at leggen@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0261. Follow @LukasEggen on Twitter.