45°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Employee at Georgia store finds co-worker dead in bathroom

The Associated Press
January 1, 2020 - 5:57 pm
 

KENNESAW, Ga. — An employee reporting for work at a Whole Foods Market in Georgia found his co-worker dead inside the grocery store.

The man made the grim discovery Monday when he was coming in for his shift at a store in Kennesaw, the city’s police department said in an incident report. The business is in a shopping center roughly 25 miles northwest of Atlanta, news outlets reported.

The worker went to use the employee bathroom but found out it had been locked since the previous day, police said. After knocking several times and getting no response, investigators said he used his pocketknife to open the lock. As soon as he walked in, he found his co-worker “slumped over the toilet,” the report said. He immediately called 911 and then moved her to the floor.

The woman was “stiff and cold to the touch,” according to the Kennesaw Police Department.

Staff members said the deceased woman, identified as Leslie Kochensparger, had been working at the store for just two weeks, WSB-TV reported.

On Tuesday night, a spokesperson for Whole Foods Market sent WSB-TV a statement saying, “We are grieving the loss of our fellow team member and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Grand Marshal Rita Moreno waves to the crowd during the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., ...
131st Rose Parade welcomes colorful floats, marching bands
The Associated Press

After a flyover by a B-2 stealth bomber, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets under mostly sunny California skies as the 131st Rose Parade drew hundreds of thousands of spectators on New Year’s Day.

In this Oct. 14, 2019, photo, letters between poet T.S. Eliot and longtime confidante Emily Hal ...
T.S. Eliot letters to confidante to be unveiled after 60 years
By Christina Paciolla The Associated Press

About 1,000 letters written by poet T.S. Eliot to Emily Hale will be unveiled this week. Scholars from around the world will be traveling to Princeton in the first days they are available.

This Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, photo provided by Twitter user @AvaTheHuman shows red sky from wil ...
Australia sends aid to wildfire towns as death toll reaches 17
By Tristan Lavalette The Associated Press

Australia deployed military ships and aircraft Wednesday to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that have left at least 17 people dead nationwide.

Soldiers board a C-17 aircraft Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Fort Bragg, N.C., to be deployed in I ...
2 days of clashes at US embassy end as Iran-backed militia leaves
By Robert Burns and Ellen Knickmeyer The Associated Press

Charging that Iran was “fully responsible” for an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq, President Donald Trump ordered about 750 U.S. soldiers deployed to the Middle East as about 3,000 more prepared for possible deployment in the next several days.

Revellers photograph fireworks over the Arc de Triomphe as they celebrate the New Year on the C ...
Revelers around globe celebrate 2020, new decade
The Associated Press

A joyful crowd of Parisians and tourists walked, biked and used scooters to reach the Champs-Elysees for the new year celebrations, in a city with almost no public transport amid massive strikes.

FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 file photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard C ...
Hawaii tour copter hit ridge then fell, investigators say
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

The pilot, Paul Matero, did not have an instrument rating, which allows pilots to fly in bad weather, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.