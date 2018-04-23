Enjoy Earth Day at the world’s 10 most beautiful places — VIDEO

Joseph Otting, U.S. comptroller of the currency during an interview with RJ

Joseph Otting, U.S. comptroller of the currency during an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Otting oversees all national banks, credit unions, mutual savings banks, coops and the federal branches and agencies of foreign banks in the United States. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye