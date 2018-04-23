Enjoy Earth Day at the world’s 10 most beautiful places — VIDEO

In honor of Earth Day, April 22, here are the 10 most beautiful places in the world, according to Wibbitz.
1. Denali National Park, Alaska
2. Bora Bora (a small South Pacific Island near Tahiti in French Polynesia)
3. Antarctica
4. Grand Canyon, Arizona
5. Bali (an island in Indonesia known for its beaches and volcanic mountains)
6. Maldives (a tropical island nation in the Indian Ocean)
7. Hawaii
8. Great Barrier Reef, Australia
9. Galapagos Islands (in the Pacific Ocean, west of Ecuador)
10. Atacama Desert (a vast desert in Chile)
