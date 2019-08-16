106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Epstein’s death ruled a suicide by medical examiner

The Associated Press
August 16, 2019 - 1:38 pm
 

NEW YORK — Jeffrey Epstein’s prison death has been ruled a suicide by hanging, the medical examiner’s office said Friday.

Epstein, 66, was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on Aug. 10, touching off outrage and disbelief over how such a high-profile prisoner, known for socializing with powerful people including presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, could have gone unwatched.

The Bureau of Prisons said Epstein had apparently killed himself, but that didn’t squelch conspiracy theories about his death.

Epstein, who was charged with sexually abusing numerous underage girls over several years, had been placed on suicide watch last month after he was found on his cell floor on July 23 with bruising on his neck.

But multiple people familiar with operations at the jail say he was taken off the watch after about a week and put back in a high-security housing unit where he was less closely monitored, but still supposed to be checked on every 30 minutes.

Attorney General William Barr says officials have uncovered “serious irregularities” at the jail. The FBI and the Justice Department’s inspector general are both investigating Epstein’s death.

Jail guards on duty the night of Epstein’s death are suspected of falsifying log entries to show they were checking on inmates every half-hour as required, according to several people familiar with the matter.

A guard in Epstein’s unit was working a fifth straight day of overtime and another guard was working mandatory overtime, the people said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the lacked authorization to publicly discuss the investigation.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman, who is in charge of the criminal case against Epstein, asked the jail’s warden this week for answers about the earlier episode, writing in a letter Monday that it had “never been definitively explained.”

The warden replied that an internal investigation was completed but that he couldn’t provide information because the findings were being incorporated into investigations into Epstein’s death.

The Associated Press often does not report details of suicide methods, but has made an exception because Epstein’s cause of death is pertinent to the ongoing investigations.

The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Thursday that the autopsy revealed that several bones in Epstein’s neck had been broken, leading to speculation his death was a homicide.

Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson issued a statement Thursday in response to those articles, saying: “In all forensic investigations, all information must be synthesized to determine the cause and manner of death. Everything must be consistent; no single finding can be evaluated in a vacuum.”

The medical examiner’s ruling came a day after two more women sued Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, saying he sexually abused them.

The suit, filed Thursday in a federal court in New York, claims the women were working as hostesses at a popular Manhattan restaurant in 2004 when they were recruited to give Epstein massages.

One was 18 at the time. The other was 20.

The lawsuit says an unidentified female recruiter offered the hostesses hundreds of dollars to provide massages to Epstein, saying he “liked young, pretty girls to massage him,” and wouldn’t engage in any unwanted touching. The women say Epstein groped them anyway.

One plaintiff now lives in Japan, the other in Baltimore. They seek $100 million in damages, citing depression, anxiety, anger and flashbacks.

Other lawsuits, filed over many years by other women, accused him of hiring girls as young as 14 or 15 to give him massages, then subjecting them to sex acts.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An aerial view of large Icebergs floating as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland, early Frida ...
Greenland advises Trump it’s not for sale
By Zeke Miller and Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

“We see it as an expression of greater interest in investing in our country and the possibilities we offer,” the government said. “Of course, Greenland is not for sale.”

Damir Yusupov, 41-year-old Russian pilot, speaks to the media in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Friday, ...
Putin gives pilots who landed jet in cornfield ‘Hero of Russia’ medal
By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday awarded the nation’s highest medal, the Hero of Russia, to the pilot who managed to smoothly land his disabled passenger plane in a cornfield after a flock of birds hit both engines and knocked them out.

This photo released by NYPD shows a person of interest wanted for questioning in regard to the ...
NYC police looking for man in rice cooker bomb scare
By Jennifer Peltz The Associated Press

Three abandoned devices that looked like pressure cookers caused an evacuation of a major New York City subway station and closed off an intersection Friday morning.

In a July 25, 2016, file photo, actress Eva Longoria speaks during the first day of the Democra ...
Latino actors, writers write ‘letter of solidarity’ amid fears
By Russell Contreras The Associated Press

Actresses America Ferrera and Eva Longoria are leading a group of more than 150 writers, artists and leaders who have written a public “letter of solidarity” to U.S. Latinos after recent shootings and a massive immigration raid.

In this image made from video, armed police vehicles are parked outside Shenzhen Bay Stadium in ...
China police drills next to Hong Kong seen as threat to protesters
By Dake Kang and Yves Dam Van The Associated Press

HONG KONG — Members of China’s paramilitary People’s Armed Police marched and practiced crowd control tactics at a sports complex in Shenzhen across from Hong Kong on Friday, in what some interpreted as a threat against pro-democracy protesters in the semiautonomous territory.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Manchester, N.H. ...
Trump ties US economic success to winning 2nd term
By Kevin Freking The Associated Press

President Donald Trump sought to reassure his supporters about the state of the U.S. economy in New Hampshire, a state that he hopes to capture in 2020, that their financial security depends on his reelection.