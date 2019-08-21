Epstein’s will may have gamed system from beyond his grave

Estate lawyers and other experts say prying open the trust and dividing up the financier’s fortune is not going to be easy and could take years.

Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The will that Jeffrey Epstein signed just two days before his jailhouse suicide puts more than $577 million in assets in a trust fund that could make it more difficult for his dozens of accusers to collect a share of his riches.

Estate lawyers and other experts say prying open the trust and dividing up the financier’s fortune is not going to be easy and could take years.

One attorney says Epstein managed to manipulate the system one last time from beyond the grave.

The 66-year-old Epstein killed himself Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. He was accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls.