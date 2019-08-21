103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Epstein’s will may have gamed system from beyond his grave

By Curt Anderson The Associated Press
August 21, 2019 - 1:11 pm
 

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The will that Jeffrey Epstein signed just two days before his jailhouse suicide puts more than $577 million in assets in a trust fund that could make it more difficult for his dozens of accusers to collect a share of his riches.

Estate lawyers and other experts say prying open the trust and dividing up the financier’s fortune is not going to be easy and could take years.

One attorney says Epstein managed to manipulate the system one last time from beyond the grave.

The 66-year-old Epstein killed himself Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. He was accused of sexually abusing dozens of teenage girls.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a July 17, 2019 ,photo provided by Market Mentors, LLC, John Nettis from PASS, left, demonst ...
Small businesses not high-profile, but a target for violence
By Joyce M. Rosenberg The Associated Press

Although mass shootings do happen in places like the Walmart in El Paso, where 22 people were killed this month, small businesses are more likely to be the setting for gun violence.

In a July 31, 2019, file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news con ...
Possible Powell signal on future rate cuts may not matter
By Martin Crutsinger The Associated Press

Chairman Jerome Powell may signal Friday what the Federal Reserve will do — or can do — to strengthen the economy and restore confidence at a time of uncertainties and global weaknesses.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Ov ...
Report raises deficit projection to $1 trillion next year
By Kevin Freking The Associated Press

The Congressional Budget Office is upping its projections for this year’s federal deficit by $63 billion and increasing its forecast for deficits over the next decade by $809 billion.

In a June 28, 2019, file photo, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) acting Secretary Kevin Mc ...
Trump administration seeks to end limits on child detention
By Colleen Long The Associated Press

The Trump administration is moving to end a federal court agreement that limits how long immigrant children can be kept in detention, a decision that will almost certainly lead to a new court fight.