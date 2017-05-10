Errant text for heroin deal lands ex-con in hot water, authorities say

An ex-con who thought he was setting up a heroin sale with a customer was instead texting the Arizona Department of Corrections Parole office, authorities say.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Trish Carter said parole authorities contacted local narcotics officers who arranged to purchase the illegal drug on May 9 at a home on the 2400 block of Hearne Avenue in north Kingman.

When the officers arrived, they found Christopher Willmon “hiding in a shed at the residence with his cellphone and the heroin he was attempting to sell,” Carter said.

Willmon was arrested on a charge of possession of narcotic drugs for sale and on a parole violation warrant.

Carter said six other people, including the property owner, 65-year-old Jon Dudek, were arrested at the home for various charges. He was booked into jail for possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.