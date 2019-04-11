EU, Britain agree to extend Brexit until Oct. 31

European Council President Donald Tusk, left looks on as Britain's Prime minister Theresa May, center left, and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, look at a tablet ahead of a pre-dinner meeting during an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. European Union leaders met Wednesday in Brussels for an emergency summit to discuss a new Brexit extension. (Kenzo Tribouillard, Pool Photo via AP)

The EU and Union Flags at the arrivals area during an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. European Union leaders meet Wednesday in Brussels for an emergency summit to discuss a new Brexit extension. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

European Council President Donald Tusk, left, looks on as British Prime Minister Theresa May, center left, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center right, view a tablet during a meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. European Union leaders met Wednesday in Brussels for an emergency summit to discuss a new Brexit extension. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo via AP)

British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. European Union leaders meet Wednesday in Brussels for an emergency summit to discuss a new Brexit extension. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the Europa building in Brussels, Wednesday, April 10, 2019. European Union leaders meet Wednesday in Brussels for an emergency summit to discuss a new Brexit extension. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders and Britain have agreed to allow Britain to extend Brexit until Oct. 31.

EU Council president Donald Tusk says “this means additional six months for the UK to find the best possible solution.”

Tusk said early Thursday that it is a flexible extension, referring to his earlier offer that Britain could leave before if it accepted the withdrawal deal with the EU.

May came to the summit in Brussels requesting a delay until June 30 but acknowledged she would be willing to extend the date. The British Parliament has repeatedly rejected a withdrawal deal negotiated with the EU, leading to a deadlock over Britain’s long-awaited departure.