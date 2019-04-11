EU, Britain agree to extend Brexit until Oct. 31

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders and Britain have agreed to allow Britain to extend Brexit until Oct. 31.
EU Council president Donald Tusk says “this means additional six months for the UK to find the best possible solution.”
Tusk said early Thursday that it is a flexible extension, referring to his earlier offer that Britain could leave before if it accepted the withdrawal deal with the EU.
May came to the summit in Brussels requesting a delay until June 30 but acknowledged she would be willing to extend the date. The British Parliament has repeatedly rejected a withdrawal deal negotiated with the EU, leading to a deadlock over Britain’s long-awaited departure.