Nation and World

EU Parliament’s group soundly rejects UK’s Brexit proposal

The Associated Press
October 3, 2019 - 6:21 am
 

LONDON — The European Parliament’s supervisory Brexit group has issued a damning verdict on the proposals of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said they “do not match even remotely” what is needed for a compromise.

After being briefed by EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who was given the proposals on Wednesday, the Brexit Steering Group said the proposals were a step back instead of forward toward an overall deal as the Oct. 31 deadline looms ever larger.

The statement from the group said that “the UK’s proposals fall short and represent a significant movement away from joint commitments and objectives.”

The statement carries weight since the steering group unites experts from all major groups in the European Parliament and the legislature has to approve any Brexit deal before it can become official.

Earlier, Sweden’s European affairs minister said he was cautiously positive about the “concrete proposal” for a Brexit deal Johnson submitted.

Johnson’s proposal for a compromise withdrawal agreement has received mixed reviews from the European Union’s other member nations.

But Swedish EU minister Hans Dahlgren told news agency TT on Thursday he thinks it’s “good that one is prepared to discuss this so we can ensure the U.K. leaves the EU in an orderly manner.”

Dahlgren added: “We all benefit from this.”

Johnson’s proposal focused largely on a way to maintain an open border between the U.K.’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

The U.K. proposes to do that by keeping Northern Ireland closely aligned to EU trade rules, possibly for an extended period.

No Labour support

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says no Labour Party legislator can back the new Brexit proposal submitted by Johnson.

Corbyn said in Parliament that the new plan is just a “rehashed version” of previously rejected ones.

He said the prime minister is not acting in good faith and knows the proposal will be rejected.

Corbyn said the new proposal would gut European Union worker protections and environmental protections and set off a “race to the bottom.”

Johnson would likely need some Labour Party backing to win passage of any new Brexit deal.

Oct. 31 exit

Johnson insists Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, but Parliament has passed a law requiring him to seek an extension if no deal is reached.

Johnson’s position is tenuous because he doesn’t have a working majority in Parliament.

