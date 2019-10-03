EU Parliament’s group soundly rejects UK’s Brexit proposal

The European Parliament’s supervisory Brexit group has issued a damning verdict on the proposals of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

European Parliament Brexit chief Guy Verhofstadt shows on his phone a letter sent to the EU from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a meeting of the Committee on Petitions at the European Parliament, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent to Brussels what he says is the U.K.'s final offer for a Brexit deal, with the date set for Britain's departure less than a month away. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

In this handout photo provided by the House of Commons, leader of Britain's Labour party Jeremy Corbyn speaks in Parliament in London, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. An unrepentant Prime Minister Boris Johnson brushed off cries of “Resign!” and dared the political opposition to try to topple him Wednesday at a raucous session of Parliament, a day after Britain’s highest court ruled he acted illegally in suspending the body ahead of the Brexit deadline. (Jessica Taylor/House of Commons via AP)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend Parliament in London, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. The U.K. offered the European Union a proposed last-minute Brexit deal on Wednesday that it said represents a realistic compromise for both sides, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the bloc to hold "rapid negotiations towards a solution" after years of wrangling. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Dominic Cummings, special advisor to the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, arrives in Downing Street in London, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his Leader's speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Britain's ruling Conservative Party is holding their annual party conference. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON — The European Parliament’s supervisory Brexit group has issued a damning verdict on the proposals of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said they “do not match even remotely” what is needed for a compromise.

After being briefed by EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, who was given the proposals on Wednesday, the Brexit Steering Group said the proposals were a step back instead of forward toward an overall deal as the Oct. 31 deadline looms ever larger.

The statement from the group said that “the UK’s proposals fall short and represent a significant movement away from joint commitments and objectives.”

The statement carries weight since the steering group unites experts from all major groups in the European Parliament and the legislature has to approve any Brexit deal before it can become official.

Earlier, Sweden’s European affairs minister said he was cautiously positive about the “concrete proposal” for a Brexit deal Johnson submitted.

Johnson’s proposal for a compromise withdrawal agreement has received mixed reviews from the European Union’s other member nations.

But Swedish EU minister Hans Dahlgren told news agency TT on Thursday he thinks it’s “good that one is prepared to discuss this so we can ensure the U.K. leaves the EU in an orderly manner.”

Dahlgren added: “We all benefit from this.”

Johnson’s proposal focused largely on a way to maintain an open border between the U.K.’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

The U.K. proposes to do that by keeping Northern Ireland closely aligned to EU trade rules, possibly for an extended period.

No Labour support

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says no Labour Party legislator can back the new Brexit proposal submitted by Johnson.

Corbyn said in Parliament that the new plan is just a “rehashed version” of previously rejected ones.

He said the prime minister is not acting in good faith and knows the proposal will be rejected.

Corbyn said the new proposal would gut European Union worker protections and environmental protections and set off a “race to the bottom.”

Johnson would likely need some Labour Party backing to win passage of any new Brexit deal.

Oct. 31 exit

Johnson insists Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, but Parliament has passed a law requiring him to seek an extension if no deal is reached.

Johnson’s position is tenuous because he doesn’t have a working majority in Parliament.