EU urges aid routes into Gaza by land and sea

Israeli soldiers move on the top of a tank near the Israeli-Gaza border as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

The sun sets behind the buildings in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Smoke and debris rise following an explosion in the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — Efforts to get humanitarian aid to northern Gaza gained momentum Wednesday with the European Union increasing pressure for the creation of a sea route from Cyprus to Gaza.

Two Israeli officials said Wednesday the government will begin allowing aid to move directly from its territory into northern Gaza and will also cooperate with the creation of the sea route from Cyprus.

Israel would allow 20 to 30 aid trucks to enter northern Gaza from Israel on Friday, the start of more regular deliveries via that route, one of the officials said. It will also begin doing security checks Sunday on aid in Cyprus before it’s delivered via sea to Gaza, the official said. The ship will be part of a pilot project to test the feasibility of the sea route. The aid is UAE-funded and made possible with U.S. involvement.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the upcoming shipments with the media.

Aid groups have said it has become nearly impossible to deliver supplies within most of Gaza because of the difficulty of coordinating with the Israeli military, the ongoing hostilities and the breakdown of public order. It is even more difficult to get aid to the north.

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid have to drive from the Rafah crossing with Egypt or the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel, both on the southern edge of Gaza, through the conflict zone to reach the largely cut-off areas in the north.

Last week, an attempt by the Israeli military to facilitate the movement of aid ended in tragedy when more than 100 Palestinians were fatally shot by Israeli forces or trampled to death in a melee.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people ran along a seaside road on the outskirts of Gaza City to collect bags of flour and boxes of water and canned food donated by Turkey and Egypt and were part of a shipment trucked in from southern Gaza.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron met with Benny Gantz, a visiting member of Israel’s war Cabinet, and pressed him to increase the flow of aid into Gaza.

“We are still not seeing improvements on the ground. This must change,” Cameron said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

European Union Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen will visit Cyprus on Friday to inspect installations at the port of Larnaca, from where aid would leave for Gaza if a sea route is established, Cypriot government spokesman Constantinos Letymbiotis said.

EU spokesman Eric Mamer said the bloc is hopeful the corridor will open “very soon.”

The United States, Jordan and other nations have begun making airdrops of aid in recent days.

The war was triggered on Oct 7 when Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostages. More than 100 of them were released during a weeklong cease-fire in November.

The attack sparked an Israeli retaliatory invasion. The Hams-run Health Ministry in Gaza said Wednesday the Palestinian death toll from the war climbed to 30,717. It does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Israel says it has killed over 13,000 Hamas terrorists.

Efforts to negotiate a cease-fire to start before the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a few days have so far borne no fruit.

The U.S., Qatar and Egypt have worked on an agreement in which Hamas would release up to 40 hostages in return for a six-week cease-fire, the release of some Palestinian prisoners and a major influx of aid to Gaza. Hamas has said it wants a full end to the war and Israeli forces’ withdrawal.