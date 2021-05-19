87°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

European Union takes big step toward relaxing travel for vaccinated

By Raf Casert and Samuel Petrequin The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 - 6:08 am
 
Workers arrange sunbeds as others install umbrellas at Plaka beach on the Aegean island of Naxo ...
Workers arrange sunbeds as others install umbrellas at Plaka beach on the Aegean island of Naxos, Greece, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, travellers, wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the ...
In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, travellers, wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, walk along the departure hall of the Zaventem international airport in Brussels. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

BRUSSELS — The European Union on Wednesday took a step toward relaxing tourism travel for visitors from outside the bloc, with EU ambassadors agreeing on measures to allow fully vaccinated visitors in.

They also agreed on easing the criteria for nations to be considered a safe country, from which all tourists can travel. Up to now, that list included only seven nations.

The EU imposed strict measures last year to contain COVID-19 outbreaks but the bloc’s 27 ambassadors now say many of those restrictions on nonessential travel should be eased. Specifically, tourists from outside the bloc who have been fully vaccinated should be allowed in.

The European Council “will now recommend that member states ease some of the current restrictions” for those who have been vaccinated, said EU Commission spokesman Christian Wigand. He didn’t give a precise date for when the borders will reopen since EU countries have yet to formally approve the measures.

“The council should also soon expand the list of non-EU countries with a good epidemiological situation from where travel is permitted,” said Wigand. The EU’s European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control is to give advice on the list.

The relaxation of rules was proposed earlier this month by the European Commission, which said entry should be granted to all those fully vaccinated with EU-authorized shots. Coronavirus vaccines authorized by the European Medicines Agency, the bloc’s drug regulator, include Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The EMA hasn’t approved any vaccines from Russia or China as of yet but is looking at data for Russia’s Sputnik V jab.

Wigand said ambassadors also agreed on an “emergency brake” mechanism designed to stop dangerous virus variants from entering the 27-nation bloc through quickly enacted travel limits if the infection situation deteriorates in a non-EU country.

EU nations have been struggling throughout the pandemic to prop up their vital tourism industry and hope to recover some income over the peak summer season.

Greece, which is heavily reliant on tourism, has already lifted quarantine restrictions for the U.S., Britain, Israel, and other non-EU countries as negotiations between governments and EU lawmakers to introduce COVID-19 certificates aimed at facilitating travel across the region this summer continue. A deal is required by end of the month to ensure the system will be up and running by the end of June.

MOST READ
1
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
Criss Angel takes magical path to owning rural Nevada eatery
2
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
‘Getting us back to normal’: Clark County sets date for full reopening
3
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
Allegiant offering Chiefs fans special flight to Las Vegas
4
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
California couple flop straight flushes same night at Red Rock
5
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
CARTOONS: Caitlyn Jenner saga
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the ...
McConnell opposed to Jan. 6 commission to probe US Capitol riot
By Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he will oppose legislation to create a commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a blow to Democrats who say an independent, bipartisan investigation of the siege is crucial to prevent it from happening again.

Tables are cleaned in an outdoor eating area amid the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday, May 18, 2021, ...
California restaurants may take years to recover from pandemic
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

Nearly a third of California’s restaurants permanently closed and two-thirds of workers at least temporarily lost their jobs as the pandemic set in more than a year ago, a legislative committee reported Tuesday.

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip to Israel, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Since the fighting b ...
2 killed following rocket barrage in southern Israel
Israel Hayom

Terrorist groups resumed their rocket fire on Israel on Tuesday, with at least several salvos targeting major population centers, including Beersheba, Ashdod, Ofakim.

A stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear face masks before a baseball game between t ...
California will stay masked until June
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

California won’t lift its mask requirement until June to give the public and businesses time to prepare and ensure cases stay low, the state health director said Monday.

In this June 29, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP ...
Supreme Court to take up major abortion case
By Mark Sherman The Associated Press

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to consider a major rollback of abortion rights, saying it will take up Mississippi’s bid to enforce a 15-week ban on abortion.

Read More