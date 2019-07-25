Europe’s sizzle continues; Parits hits record 105.1 degrees

A bird sits on a straw bale on a field in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Thursday, July 25, 2019. A heatwave struck large parts of Europe. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

People cool off next to the fountains at Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Temperatures in Paris are forecast to reach 41 degrees C (86 F), on Thursday. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

A spectator uses a fan to keep cool ahead of the second day of the test match between England and Ireland at Lord's cricket ground in London, Thursday, July 25, 2019. Weather forecasters predict the UK could encounter the hottest July day on record later Thursday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

People cool down in the fountains as temperatures reached 30 degrees Celsius, at Toldbod Plads in Aalborg, Denmark, Wednesday July 24, 2019. (Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

PARIS — Paris has beaten its all-time heat record, hitting 105.1 F amid a heat wave breaking barriers across Europe.

Authorities say the temperature is still rising.

The national weather service Meteo France announced that the new record was reached Thursday afternoon, beating the previous record of 40.4 C (104.8 F) in 1947.

It’s one of several records set in this week’s heat wave — the second wave baking the continent this summer.

France saw its hottest-ever day on record last month, when a southern town reached 46 C (114.8 F).

Smog warning

A Dutch government health institute is warning of high levels of smog due to ozone in the air in parts of the country as a heat wave bakes Europe.

The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment issued a “smog alarm” Thursday for regions including the densely populated cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague.

The institute says air quality in the some regions will be “extremely bad” because light winds mean that pollution is not being blown away and sunlight transforms it into ozone.

The smog can cause irritation of the eyes, nose and throat, and leave people coughing and short of breath.

The institute warns that the elderly, children and people who already suffer from airway problems are particularly susceptible, and should stay indoors and avoid strenuous physical exertions.

Temperatures in the Netherlands are forecast to climb toward 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Thursday.

Belgium surpasses record temp

Officials in Belgium say the nation has seen temperatures rise past the 40 C mark for the first time since records were kept in 1833.

The Belgian meteorological institute said on Thursday that the new record now stood at 40.2 C (104.4 F), recorded close to Liege in eastern Belgium’s Angleur on Wednesday.

It had said earlier that the 39.9 C seen in Kleine Brogel was the new national record.

The institute said that the record could well be broken again on Thursday.

Boy in car dies in Austria

Authorities in Austria say a 2-year-old boy has died of dehydration in the country’s Styria region after he climbed into an overheated parked car without his family noticing and fell asleep in it.

The Austrian news agency APA reported Thursday that the boy, who climbed into a car parked at the family’s farm on Monday, died at a children’s hospital on Wednesday.

The country’s authorities warned Thursday that children and animals can die quickly in closed cars without air conditioning even if the outside temperature is only at 26 degrees Celcius (79 F).

Europe is sweltering in a record-breaking heat wave with temperatures expected to rise to more than 40 C (104 F) in some places.