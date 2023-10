Israel said they would launch a campaign by air, land and sea to take down Hamas after its deadly assault on Israel.

Israelis load their belongings onto a bus as they evacuate from the southern Israeli town of Sderot, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The government on Sunday began a voluntary evacuation from the town, located near the border with the Gaza Strip, ahead of an expected ground offensive in the Palestinian territory. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Israelis carry their belongings as they evacuate from the southern Israeli town of Sderot, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. The government on Sunday began a voluntary evacuation from the town, located near the border with the Gaza Strip, ahead of an expected ground offensive in the Palestinian territory. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

An Israeli soldier walks in front of a moving tank with an Israeli flag on the top in a staging area near the Israeli border with Lebanon, on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Palestinians stand by the rubble of a building destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Deir el-Balah Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Hasan Islayeh)

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fired a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in a position near the Israel-Gaza border, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Israel has been striking targets throughout Gaza since a bloody, cross-border attack by Hamas militants killed over 1,300 Israelis on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

A shell from Israeli artillery explodes over Aita al-Shaab a Lebanese border village with Israel, south Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Shelling and clashes near the Lebanese southern border village of Aita al-Shaab and northern Israeli border town of Shtula marks an ongoing escalation in clashes between Hezbollah and the Israeli military. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Palestinians search for survivors in the building of the Zanon family, destroyed in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Israel has been striking targets throughout Gaza since a bloody, cross-border attack by Hamas militants killed over 1,300 and captured many Israelis on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. Israel has been striking targets throughout Gaza since a bloody, cross-border attack by Hamas militants killed over 1,300 and captured many Israelis on Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

A woman lights candles in honor of victims of the Hamas attacks during a vigil at Dizengoff square in central Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. The writing reads: "Out of Words." (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The bodies of Israelis killed in an unprecedented Hamas attack are gathered for identification at a military base in Ramla, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Israeli officials say 1,300 people were killed when Hamas militants burst across the border last Saturday and went on a deadly rampage through Israeli border towns, villages, army bases and a music festival. (AP Photo/Ohad Zweigenberg)

The bodies of Israelis killed in an unprecedented Hamas attack are gathered for identification at a military base in Ramla, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Israeli officials say 1,300 people were killed when Hamas militants burst across the border last Saturday and went on a deadly rampage through Israeli border towns, villages, army bases and a music festival. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The bodies of Israelis killed in an unprecedented Hamas attack are gathered for identification at a military base in Ramla, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Israeli officials say 1,300 people were killed when Hamas militants burst across the border last Saturday and went on a deadly rampage through Israeli border towns, villages, army bases and a music festival. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The bodies of Israelis killed in an unprecedented Hamas attack are gathered for identification at a military base in Ramla, Israel, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. Israeli officials say 1,300 people were killed when Hamas militants burst across the border last Saturday and went on a deadly rampage through Israeli border towns, villages, army bases and a music festival. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

FILE - Israeli soldiers carry the flag-covered coffin of Shilo Rauchberger at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. In Israel on Saturday, rabbis worked around the clock at Shura military base in Israel to identify and count the dead civilians and soldiers gunned down in the Hamas attack last week. Israel's military rabbinate is working on Shabbat for the first time since 2005. Some of the bodies have been brought to Mount Herzl, Israel's national cemetery in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Evacuations, airstrikes and rocket attacks continued Sunday in Israel and Gaza as the Israeli military prepared a counterattack against the Hamas terrorist group. Here are some of the latest photos from the war.

Warning: Images of war.