Evacuees return home as firefighters contain California wildfire

Maxwell Fire Department firefighters clear excess brush for a wider fire break around a control tower for Indian Valley Dam, during a wildfire near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat via AP)

A strike team from Colusa County cuts excess brush away for a wider fire break around a control tower for Indian Valley Dam, during a wildfire near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The fire's spread was slowing but hot, dry weather predicted into the weekend meant the danger wasn't over, state fire officials warned. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat via AP)

Spring Valley resident John Laughridge waits for a ride back to his house after evacuation orders from a wildfire were lifted, at Moose Lodge 2284, which became an improvised evacuation center for locals, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The fire's spread was slowing but hot, dry weather predicted into the weekend meant the danger wasn't over, state fire officials warned. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat via AP)

Cal Fire Captain Mike Apodaca talks with Spring Valley resident Shirley Conley as they look over the hills burned by a wildfire across Cache Creek from Conley's home, the day evacuation orders were lifted for the Spring Valley area, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The fire's spread was slowing but hot, dry weather predicted into the weekend meant the danger wasn't over, state fire officials warned. (Alvin Jornada/The Press Democrat via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — Fire crews gained ground Wednesday against a Northern California wildfire that destroyed 12 homes.

Evacuation orders that covered 500 homes and about 1,000 residents of the Spring Valley area were lifted and people who were forced to flee over the weekend were allowed to return home, Lake County sheriff’s Lt. Corey Paulich said.

About 300 people in a rural subdivision were still under evacuation orders, he said.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire in Lake County north of San Francisco was 30 percent contained as of Wednesday night, up from 17 percent Tuesday.

The blaze burning through dry brush, grass and timber had scorched 13,700 acres since it started on Saturday.

The fire’s spread was slowing but hot, dry weather predicted into the weekend meant the danger wasn’t over, state fire officials warned.