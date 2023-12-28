61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

‘Everyone there is a terrorist’: Released hostage opens up about Gaza captivity

Jewish News Syndicate via Newsmax
December 28, 2023 - 2:38 pm
 
This handout photo provided by GPO on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, shows Israeli released hostage Mia ...
This handout photo provided by GPO on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, shows Israeli released hostage Mia Shem, foreground centre, reuniting with her family at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, Ramat Gan, Israel. Mia Shem was released the night of Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (GPO via AP)
This handout photo provided by GPO on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, shows Israeli released hostage Mia ...
This handout photo provided by GPO on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, shows Israeli released hostage Mia Shem reuniting with her family at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, Ramat Gan, Israel. Mia Shem was released the night of Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (GPO via AP)
This handout photo provided by GPO on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, shows Israeli released hostage Mia ...
This handout photo provided by GPO on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, shows Israeli released hostage Mia Shem, centre, reuniting with her family at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, Ramat Gan, Israel. Mia Shem was released the night of Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (GPO via AP)

In her first television interview since being released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip four weeks ago, Mia Shem opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Palestinian residents of the coastal enclave.

“It’s important to me to reveal the truth about the people who live in Gaza, about who they really are,” Shem says in a preview of an interview with Israel’s Channel 13 News, that was set to air Thursday evening.

“I went through a Shoah,” Shem told the broadcaster. “Everyone there (in Gaza) is a terrorist.

“Entire families are under Hamas. I realized I was staying with a family. I started to ask myself, Why am I in a family home? Why are there children here? Why is there a wife here?” she explained.

In a separate interview with Channel 12 News scheduled to air Friday evening, Shem recalls how Hamas terrorists abducted her to Gaza during the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 massacre at the Supernova music festival in Israel’s northwestern Negev.

“The floor was splattered with blood and I yelled in pain, ‘I lost my arm!’” she told the network’s prime-time “Ulpan Shishi” program, according to a clip posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“He (a Hamas terrorist) started touching the upper part of my body. Suddenly, someone grabbed my hair, pulled me in a car and drove to Gaza. I felt like an animal in a zoo.”

During Shem’s 54 days in Hamas captivity, a veterinarian operated on the bullet wound she sustained to her hand at the music festival, her aunt said late last month.

“There was an operation room. No anesthesia, no nothing. I was choking on my own tears. Then he looked at me and said, ‘Enough, or I’ll send you down to the tunnel,’ ” Shem recalled in the Channel 12 interview.

Shem, a 21-year-old dual Israeli-French citizen, was released on Nov. 30 as part of the temporary hostages-for-cease-fire deal agreed to by Israel and Hamas.

Hamas released a propaganda video Oct. 16 featuring Shem, one of the approximately 240 people taken hostage during its Oct. 7 attacks, which left more than 1,200 dead and thousands wounded.

In the video, Shem can be seen apparently receiving treatment for a severe wound.

“I’m Mia Shem, 21 years old from Shoham. Currently, I’m in Gaza. I returned early Saturday morning from Sderot — I was at a party. I was seriously injured in my hand,” she says in the clip.

MOST READ
1
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
What many call the best ice cream in Vegas just opened its 3rd shop
2
Murder, carjacking suspect dies after shootout with police in southwest valley
Murder, carjacking suspect dies after shootout with police in southwest valley
3
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
‘Beyond devastated’: Father of 7 dies in southwest valley carjacking spree
4
Judge orders prison for man who admitted to damaging power facility
Judge orders prison for man who admitted to damaging power facility
5
Is Sphere damaged? Some LED pucks on popular attraction not working properly
Is Sphere damaged? Some LED pucks on popular attraction not working properly
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE- The U.S. Treasury Department building is shown at dusk in Washington on June 6, 2019. (AP ...
US sanctions money network tied to Yemen Houthi rebels
By Fatima Hussein The Associated Press

Included in the sanctions are the head of a financial intermediary in Sana’a, Yemen, along with three exchange houses in Yemen and Turkey.

Israeli soldier Jonathan Ben Hamou, 22, wounded in the war with Hamas, sits in his room at Sheb ...
Number of wounded Israeli soldiers is mounting
By Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Israel’s Defense Ministry says roughly 3,000 members of the country’s security forces have been wounded since Hamas terrorists stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Gad Haggai and Judih Lynne Weinstein, kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Around 150 members ...
Hard-hit kibbutz announces death of American hostage
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

The death of Judith Weinstein was announced days after her husband, Gad Haggai, was also declared dead.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard takes the stand during the trial of her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, No ...
National tabloid figure Gypsy Rose Blanchard out of prison
By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH Associated Press

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was released on parole, had persuaded an online boyfriend to kill her mother, who had forced her to pretend she was seriously ill.

US President Joe Biden steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in Chri ...
Biden says Iraq strike meant to deter attacks on US personnel
By Jordan Fabian Bloomberg News

President Joe Biden said the U.S. military struck targets in Iraq in order to prevent further attacks on American personnel in the Middle East, which have fueled concerns about a wider regional conflict.

More stories
Freed hostage describes deteriorating conditions while being held by Hamas
Freed hostage describes deteriorating conditions while being held by Hamas
Families of hostages held by Hamas will meet with Netanyahu
Families of hostages held by Hamas will meet with Netanyahu
With truce ended, plight of hostages continues
With truce ended, plight of hostages continues
Family of infant hostage pleads for his release before Israel-Hamas truce ends
Family of infant hostage pleads for his release before Israel-Hamas truce ends
Israeli-American national killed by Hamas on Oct. 7
Israeli-American national killed by Hamas on Oct. 7
Hard-hit kibbutz announces death of American hostage
Hard-hit kibbutz announces death of American hostage