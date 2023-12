‘Everyone there is a terrorist’: Released hostage opens up about Gaza captivity

Mia Shem opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Palestinian residents of the coastal enclave.

This handout photo provided by GPO on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, shows Israeli released hostage Mia Shem reuniting with her family at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer, Ramat Gan, Israel. Mia Shem was released the night of Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (GPO via AP)

In her first television interview since being released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip four weeks ago, Mia Shem opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of Palestinian residents of the coastal enclave.

“It’s important to me to reveal the truth about the people who live in Gaza, about who they really are,” Shem says in a preview of an interview with Israel’s Channel 13 News, that was set to air Thursday evening.

“I went through a Shoah,” Shem told the broadcaster. “Everyone there (in Gaza) is a terrorist.

“Entire families are under Hamas. I realized I was staying with a family. I started to ask myself, Why am I in a family home? Why are there children here? Why is there a wife here?” she explained.

In a separate interview with Channel 12 News scheduled to air Friday evening, Shem recalls how Hamas terrorists abducted her to Gaza during the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 massacre at the Supernova music festival in Israel’s northwestern Negev.

“The floor was splattered with blood and I yelled in pain, ‘I lost my arm!’” she told the network’s prime-time “Ulpan Shishi” program, according to a clip posted to X, formerly Twitter.

“He (a Hamas terrorist) started touching the upper part of my body. Suddenly, someone grabbed my hair, pulled me in a car and drove to Gaza. I felt like an animal in a zoo.”

During Shem’s 54 days in Hamas captivity, a veterinarian operated on the bullet wound she sustained to her hand at the music festival, her aunt said late last month.

“There was an operation room. No anesthesia, no nothing. I was choking on my own tears. Then he looked at me and said, ‘Enough, or I’ll send you down to the tunnel,’ ” Shem recalled in the Channel 12 interview.

Shem, a 21-year-old dual Israeli-French citizen, was released on Nov. 30 as part of the temporary hostages-for-cease-fire deal agreed to by Israel and Hamas.

Hamas released a propaganda video Oct. 16 featuring Shem, one of the approximately 240 people taken hostage during its Oct. 7 attacks, which left more than 1,200 dead and thousands wounded.

In the video, Shem can be seen apparently receiving treatment for a severe wound.

“I’m Mia Shem, 21 years old from Shoham. Currently, I’m in Gaza. I returned early Saturday morning from Sderot — I was at a party. I was seriously injured in my hand,” she says in the clip.