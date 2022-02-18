54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Ex-cop who killed Daunte Wright sentenced to 2 years

By Amy Forliti, Steve Karnowski and Tammy Webber The Associated Press
February 18, 2022 - 9:22 am
 
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter listens during ...
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter listens during a sentencing hearing Feb. 18, 2022 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Potter, who said she confused her Taser and her handgun before shooting Wright during a traffic stop, was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in Wright. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter center, with d ...
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter center, with defense attorney Earl Gray, left, and Paul Engh talk after the verdict is read December, 23, 2021 in Potter's trial for the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Prosecutors appear to have backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for Potter. In a filing this week ahead of her Friday Feb. 18, 2022, sentencing, they argued for the presumptive sentence of a little over seven years for her first-degree manslaughter conviction. (Court TV, via AP, Pool File)
This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC., shows Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at hi ...
This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC., shows Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright, is expected to be sentenced on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Potter was convicted in December of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP, File)
A demonstrator carries a Black Lives Matter sign in front of a group of demonstrators calling f ...
A demonstrator carries a Black Lives Matter sign in front of a group of demonstrators calling for Kim Potter's release on probation on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Minneapolis. Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a Black motorist. (AP Photo/Nicole NerI)
Demonstrators hold Justice for Daunte Wright signs Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Minneapolis. Former ...
Demonstrators hold Justice for Daunte Wright signs Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Minneapolis. Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a Black motorist. (AP Photo/Nicole Neri )
Friends of Daunte Wright walk into court in front of demonstrators calling for justice for Daun ...
Friends of Daunte Wright walk into court in front of demonstrators calling for justice for Daunte Wright on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Minneapolis. Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a Black motorist. (AP Photo/Nicole Neri )
A group of demonstrators stand outside of Hennepin County Government Center calling for Kim Pot ...
A group of demonstrators stand outside of Hennepin County Government Center calling for Kim Potter's release on probation on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Minneapolis. Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a Black motorist. (AP Photo/Nicole Neri )
A group of demonstrators stand outside of Hennepin County Government Center calling for Kim Pot ...
A group of demonstrators stand outside of Hennepin County Government Center calling for Kim Potter's release on probation on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Minneapolis. Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a Black motorist. (AP Photo/Nicole Neri )
Nae Totushek writes on a I Stand With Kim Potter sign Hennepin County Government Center calling ...
Nae Totushek writes on a I Stand With Kim Potter sign Hennepin County Government Center calling for Kim Potter's release on probation on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 in Minneapolis. Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a Black motorist. . (AP Photo/Nicole Neri )
In this screen grab from video, Aubrey Wright, father of Daunte Wright, wipes away a tear as sh ...
In this screen grab from video, Aubrey Wright, father of Daunte Wright, wipes away a tear as she speaks during the sentencing hearing of former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter Feb. 18, 2022 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Potter, who said she confused her Taser and her handgun before shooting Wright during a traffic stop, was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in Wright. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
In this screen grab from video, Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, wipes away a tear as she ...
In this screen grab from video, Katie Wright, mother of Daunte Wright, wipes away a tear as she speaks during the sentencing hearing of former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter Feb. 18, 2022 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Potter, who said she confused her Taser and her handgun before shooting Wright during a traffic stop, was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in Wright. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter center, with d ...
In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter center, with defense attorney Earl Gray, left, and Paul Engh sit at the defense table after the verdict is read December, 23, 2021 in Potter's trial for the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Prosecutors appear to have backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for Potter. In a filing this week ahead of her Friday Feb. 18, 2022, sentencing, they argued for the presumptive sentence of a little over seven years for her first-degree manslaughter conviction. (Court TV, via AP, Pool File)

MINNEAPOLIS — The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright was sentenced Friday to two years in prison, a penalty below state guidelines after the judge found mitigating factors warranted a lesser sentence.

Kim Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist. She was sentenced only on the more serious charge in accordance with state law.

For someone with no criminal history, such as Potter, the state guidelines on that charge range from slightly more than six years to about 8½ years in prison, with the presumptive sentence being just over seven years.

Prosecutors said the presumptive sentence was proper, but defense attorneys asked for a sentence below the guidelines, including a sentence of probation only.

Judge Regina Chu imposed the sentence after hearing from Wright’s family and Potter.

Wright’s mother said she will never be able to forgive Potter and would only refer to her as “the defendant” because Potter only referred to her 20-year-old son as “the driver” at trial.

“She never once said his name. And for that I’ll never be able to forgive you. And I’ll never be able to forgive you for what you’ve stolen from us,” a tearful Wright said.

“A police officer who was supposed to serve and protect so much took so much away from us … My life and my world will never ever be the same again,” she said, adding later: “Daunte Demetrius Wright, I will continue to fight in your name until driving while black is no longer a death sentence.”

Wright was killed after Brooklyn Center officers pulled him over for having expired license tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. The shooting, which came in the midst of Derek Chauvin’s trial on murder charges in George Floyd’s killing, sparked several days of demonstrations outside the Brooklyn Center police station marked by tear gas and clashes between protesters and police.

Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing. She’ll be sentenced only on the most serious charge of first-degree manslaughter, which carries a presumptive penalty of just over seven years in prison.

Prosecutor Matt Frank said Friday that he believed the presumptive sentence is appropriate, given the loss of life and Potter’s culpable negligence.

“His life mattered, and that life was taken,” Frank said. “His name is Daunte Wright. We have to say his name. He was not just a driver. He was a living human being. A life.”

Defense attorney Paul Engh told the judge that Wright’s death was “beyond tragic for everybody involved.” But, he added: “This was an unintentional crime. It was an accident. It was a mistake.”

Engh held up a box displaying what he said were among “thousands” of letters and cards of support for Potter.

“People took the time to write her,” Engh said. “This is unheard of for a defendant. I dare say no one in this room has ever seen anything like this.”

He urged the judge to sentence Potter to probation, saying sentencing guidelines are often not followed because they are too high for many defendants, including first-time offenders. He said Potter would be willing to meet with Wright’s family and to speak to police officers about Taser mixups.

If Potter is not sentenced to probation, then she should get a lower-than-usual sentence because Wright was the aggressor, Engh said. The testimony of other officers on the scene showed it was a dangerous situation because Wright was attempting to drive away, he said.

“This was an aggressive act. I don’t know how it couldn’t be an aggressive act,” said Engh, who also said Potter had the right to defend other officers and that she never should have been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

Evidence at Potter’s trial showed officers learned he had an outstanding warrant for a weapons possession charge and they tried to arrest him when he pulled away. Video showed Potter shouted several times that she was going to use her Taser on Wright, but she had her gun in her hand and fired one shot into his chest.

Potter has been at the state’s women’s prison in Shakopee since the guilty verdict. Her attorney said Friday that her mental and physical health has declined because she is isolated for her safety.

“If you send her to prison, you will harm her,” Engh said. “We are not in the business of harming defendants.”

Potter was also expected to make a statement.

Wright’s father and siblings earlier addressed the court to speak of their loss.

The mother of Wright’s son, Chyna Whitaker, said Friday that Wright would never have a chance to play ball with his son, or see him go to school.

“My son shouldn’t have to wear a ‘rest in peace’ shirt of his dad,” Whitaker said.

In Minnesota, it’s presumed that inmates who show good behavior will serve two-thirds of their sentence in prison and the rest on supervised release, commonly known as parole. That means if Potter gets the roughly seven-year presumptive sentence, she would serve about four years and nine months in custody, with the rest on parole.

MOST READ
1
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
2
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
3
What did the NHL think of Nathan MacKinnon’s hit on Nolan Patrick?
What did the NHL think of Nathan MacKinnon’s hit on Nolan Patrick?
4
Police: Fight led to shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
Police: Fight led to shooting at Home Depot in North Las Vegas
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ megadrought shows there’s no need to stress about global warming
VICTOR JOECKS: Las Vegas’ megadrought shows there’s no need to stress about global warming
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, during t ...
Ukrainian rebels to evacuate civilians to Russia amid crisis
By Vladimir Isachenkov, Yuras Karmanau and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

Separatists in eastern Ukraine announced Friday they are evacuating civilians to Russia, as spiking tensions in the region aggravated Western fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine and a new war in Europe.

This photo shows a wildfire near in Owens Valley, Calif. on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (CAL FIRE ...
Wildfire grows in eastern California’s Owens Valley
The Associated Press

A wind-driven wildfire eluded containment Thursday in eastern California’s remote Owens Valley but firefighters had so far kept it from harming small communities, authorities said.

Javane Smith, center, talks with Coach assistant store manager Caleb Buhlig, right, and Kris Ku ...
Weekly US jobless claims up, but remain historically low
By Matt Ott The Associated Press

Applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose last week but remain near historically low levels, reflecting relatively few layoffs across the economy.

President Joe Biden speaks with members of the press before boarding Marine One on the South La ...
‘Every indication’ Russia prepared to attack Ukraine, Biden says
By Vladimir Isachenkov, Yuras Karmanau, Darlene Superville and Lorne Cook The Associated Press

NATO allies accused Russia of misleading the world and disseminating “disinformation” by saying it was returning some troops to bases.

The Catholic Church said baptisms performed by priest, Rev. Andres Arango, who served in Arizon ...
Arizona priest’s baptisms presumed invalid due to error
By Jacques Billeaud and Giovanna Dell’Orto The Associated Press

Thousands of baptisms performed by a priest who served in Arizona for 16 years are now presumed to be invalid because he used incorrect wording on a subtle but key component of the sacrament, Roman Catholic officials said.

Heavy storm clouds move in over the hills over the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec ...
California goes from summer heat to rain, snow
The Associated Press

Winter weather advisories were issued for mountain ranges north and east of Los Angeles just days after much of the region sweltered in temperatures that soared into the 80s and 90s.

Honor guard soldiers attend a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the withdrawal of Soviet troo ...
Russia to pull back some troops, ready for talks with NATO
By Dasha Litvinova and Yuras Karmanau The Associated Press

Putin said Russia is ready to engage in talks on limiting the deployment of intermediate range missiles in Europe, transparency of drills and other confidence-building measures.

 
West’s megadrought the worst in 1,200 years, study says
By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press

The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is a worst-case climate change scenario playing out live, a new study finds.

 
US to close embassy in Ukraine; Russia says it will keep talking
By Vladimir Isachenkov and Yuras Karmanu The Associated Press

The Kremlin signaled Monday it is ready to keep talking with the West about grievances that led to the current Ukraine crisis, offering hope that Russia might not invade its neighbor within days as the U.S. and European allies increasingly fear.