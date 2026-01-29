57°F
Ex-NBA star enters rehab following recent DUI arrest in Las Vegas

In this Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2010, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers power forward Lamar Odom (7) w ...
In this Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2010, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers power forward Lamar Odom (7) works out during pregame warmups against the Detroit Pistons in Auburn Hills, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Mia Galante AMG-Parade
January 29, 2026 - 10:17 am
 

Lamar Odom has voluntarily checked himself into rehab following his recent DUI arrest in Las Vegas.

According to Odom’s Manager, Gina Rodriguez, in a statement to People, the former NBA star has entered a 30-day recovery program at iRely Recovery in Los Angeles. Rodriguez told People that Odom will be seeking treatment for marijuana addiction out of concern for a potential relapse with harder drugs.

“After a recent incident, he took a step back to reflect and address triggers he’s been dealing with,” Rodriguez said. She also added that Odom is taking “full responsibility and choosing to be proactive about his wellbeing,” and that, “Lamar is grateful for the support and is committed to moving forward in a healthy, positive way.”

Odom was arrested in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 17, on multiple charges including driving under the influence, speeding, and executing an improper lane change.

RELATED: Lamar Odom Arrested in Las Vegas and Charged with DUI

According to TMZ, police described that Odom’s car “reeked of weed,” and at the time of his arrest Odom admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day.

Odom has previously been arrested on charges of driving under the influence in Aug. 2013. He had also suffered a cocaine overdose in 2015 while he was married to Khloé Kardashian.

In 2021, Odom spoke out about his ongoing recovery for substance abuse and said that he had been using ketamine under medical supervision to treat his addiction.

“I don’t wake up looking to do lines … or waking up in a dark place or feeling unfulfilled. I’m alive. I’m sober. I’m happy,” he said at the time.

Odom is expected to appear in court on March 17 in Nevada.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

