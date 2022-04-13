61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Ex-Nevada inmate gets another life sentence in Colorado

By The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 - 5:47 pm
 
Alex Christopher Ewing. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Alex Christopher Ewing. (Nevada Department of Corrections)
FILE - In this July 27, 2021, file photo, defendant Alex Ewing enters the court for his murder ...
FILE - In this July 27, 2021, file photo, defendant Alex Ewing enters the court for his murder trial in an Arapahoe County Court in Centennial, Colo. (Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado via AP, Pool)

GOLDEN, Colo. — A former Nevada prison inmate was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for sexually assaulting and killing a suburban Denver woman with a hammer in 1984.

Last week, jurors found Alex Ewing guilty in the death of Patricia Smith in Lakewood, eight months after he was found guilty of killing three members of a family in another Denver suburb six days after Smith was killed.

Ewing was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for killing Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter Melissa in Aurora. Prosecutors said he was armed with a hammer and knife.

Ewing was identified as a suspect in both cases in 2018 through DNA evidence while in prison in Nevada, where he was convicted of attacking a couple in Henderson in 1984 with an ax handle in their bedroom. The results of a DNA sample taken from Ewing were linked with DNA eventually developed from evidence taken from the scenes of the Colorado killings.

Public defender Stephen McCrohan had asked the judge to consider the age of the case and Ewing’s good behavior in the time since the murder, saying he is not the same person he was, The Denver Gazette reported.

MOST READ
1
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
2
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
Family of Las Vegas man wins $200M verdict against Sierra Health
3
Police: Teen accused of attacking teacher told her he was ‘getting revenge’
Police: Teen accused of attacking teacher told her he was ‘getting revenge’
4
Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin
Teen critical following shooting near Summerlin
5
Spring storm brings windy, cooler weather to Las Vegas
Spring storm brings windy, cooler weather to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. I ...
US inflation rose 8.5% in past year, highest since 1981
By Paul Wiseman The Associated Press

Even excluding volatile food and energy prices, which have driven overall inflation, so-called core inflation jumped 6.5 percent over the past 12 months, the biggest such increase since 1982.

 
Police scouring New York City for subway shooter, U-Haul truck
By Jim Mustian and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

A gunman in a gas mask and a construction vest set off a smoke canister on a rush-hour subway train in Brooklyn and shot at least 10 people Tuesday, authorities said.

A woman reacts as she enters a damaged church following a Russian attack in the previous weeks ...
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower
By Adam Schreck and Cara Anna The Associated Press

As Ukrainian forces dug in on Sunday, Russia lined up more firepower and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war.

 
Zelenskyy: Coming week of war pivotal
By The Associated Press

Experts said the next phase of the battle may begin with a full-scale offensive. The outcome could determine the course of the conflict, which has flattened cities, killed untold thousands and isolated Moscow economically and politically.

 
More flee as Ukraine warns of stepped-up Russian attacks
By Adam Schreck and Cara Anna The Associated Press

Civilian evacuations are moving forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station.