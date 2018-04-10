Nation and World

Ex-Russian spy’s daughter out of hospital after being poisoned

April 10, 2018 - 12:44 am
 

LONDON — British media report that Yulia Skripal, one of two Russians poisoned by nerve agent, has been released from the hospital.

BBC News said Tuesday the 33-year-old Skripal had been discharged from hospital and taken to a “secure” location on Monday.

Skripal was in critical condition after the March 4 nerve agent attack, apparently aimed at her father, Sergei Skripal.

He remains hospitalized but officials say he is improving rapidly.

Britain has accused the Russian government of masterminding the attack on the Skripals.

