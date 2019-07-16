104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Expert captures elusive alligator at Chicago lagoon

By Don Babwin The Associated Press
July 16, 2019 - 12:08 pm
 

Expert captures elusive alligator at Chicago lagoon

CHICAGO — The alligator had a good run as day after day the people hunting for him in a Chicago lagoon came up empty, but in the end he was no match for an expert the city shipped in from Florida.

The male gator, nicknamed ‘Chance the Snapper,’ was first spotted in the Humboldt Park lagoon about a week ago. After local enthusiasts tried and failed to trap the reptile, Frank Robb arrived from St. Augustine on Sunday . By early Tuesday, he had caught the 5 foot 3 inch animal using something that even cartoon alligators know to avoid: a fishing pole.

“I brought my fishing rod and it went down pretty fast,” Robb said at a news conference at the park Tuesday morning. At about 1:30 a.m. — about 36 hours into the hunt — Robb said he “saw his eye shine and caught him on the fishing rod. One cast… and it was done.”

Chance — whose name sounds a lot like Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper — looked pretty calm as Robb pulled him out of a big plastic tub, and he didn’t squirm as he settled into Robb’s grip. Robb moved around a bit so all the photographers from pretty much every newspaper and television news show snapped pictures — Chance couldn’t do any snapping of his own thanks to what looked like a thick rubber band or electrical tape holding his jaw shut tight.

Chance was a daily news story from the day he was first spotted and photos started popping up online. Investigators don’t know why the animal was in the lagoon but they knew they had to capture it.

Robb assessed the situation and knew from his 24 years of gator catching under his belt that the best way to capture a gator was to make it nice and calm. So, on his recommendation, the city closed sections of the park to reduce the noise and kerfuffle that Robb suspected was keeping the animal in hiding.

Chance will to stay in the tub for now, but the city said it was already looking for roomier quarters, most likely a wildlife sanctuary or a zoo.

“No harm will come to this alligator,” said Kelley Gandurski, the executive director of the Chicago Animal Care and Control.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a June 28, 2019, file photo, Ashlyn Myers of the Coalition for Life St. Louis, waves to a Pl ...
Trump abortion referrals rule seen as blow against Planned Parenthood
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Taxpayer-funded family planning clinics must immediately stop referring women for abortions, the Trump administration says, advancing its effort to remake government policy on reproductive health.

This early photo shows an atomic bomb test at what was then called the Nevada Proving Grounds, ...
Lawmaker seeks to expand compensation from nuclear weapons testing
By Susan Montoya Bryan The Associated Press

A compensation program for those exposed to radiation from nuclear weapons testing and uranium mining would be expanded under legislation to address fallout across the western U.S. and somce Pacific islands.

A March 10, 2019, file photo, shows Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attending a p ...
US fears Iran seized UAE-based oil tanker
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

Tracking data shows an oil tanker based in the United Arab Emirates traveling through the Strait of Hormuz drifted off into Iranian waters and stopped transmitting its location more than two days ago, raising concerns Tuesday about its status.

Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 spacesuit is unveiled at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Mu ...
Apollo 11’s Collins returns to launch pad 50 years later
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins returned Tuesday to the exact spot where he and two other astronauts flew to the moon 50 years ago. Buzz Aldrin was a no-show and Neil Armsrong died in 2012.

This Friday, June 21, 2019 photo, shows the exterior of the Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis ...
HHS says abortion restrictions effective immediately
By Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Planned Parenthood and other family-planning providers are suing the Trump administration to overturn the regulations.