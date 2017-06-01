Explosions, gunfire reported outside Resorts World in Philippines

LONDON — Gunfire and explosions have been heard outside the Resorts World hotel in Manila, CNN Philippines reported on its Twitter feed.
It said police, fire trucks and a SWAT team were in the area.
Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men.
— Resorts World Manila (@rwmanila) June 1, 2017
The Company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe.
— Resorts World Manila (@rwmanila) June 1, 2017
We ask for your prayers during these difficult times.
— Resorts World Manila (@rwmanila) June 1, 2017