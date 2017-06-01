Explosions, gunfire reported outside Resorts World in Philippines

Resorts World manila (Screengrab/Wikipedia)

LONDON — Gunfire and explosions have been heard outside the Resorts World hotel in Manila, CNN Philippines reported on its Twitter feed.

It said police, fire trucks and a SWAT team were in the area.

Resorts World Manila is currently on lockdown following reports of gunfire from unidentified men. — Resorts World Manila (@rwmanila) June 1, 2017

The Company is working closely with the Philippine National Police to ensure that all guests and employees are safe. — Resorts World Manila (@rwmanila) June 1, 2017