Nation and World

Explosions, gunfire reported outside Resorts World in Philippines

Reuters
June 1, 2017 - 11:21 am
 

LONDON — Gunfire and explosions have been heard outside the Resorts World hotel in Manila, CNN Philippines reported on its Twitter feed.

It said police, fire trucks and a SWAT team were in the area.

