F-16 pilot lands safely in Phoenix after striking a cable

TUCSON, Ariz. — The pilot of an F-16 Fighting Falcon based out of the Arizona Air National Guard’s 162nd Wing in Tucson has landed safely at a Phoenix airport after striking a cable.

National Guard officials say the incident occurred about 10 a.m. Sunday near Black Canyon City, which is about 60 miles north of Phoenix.

They say the aircraft safely at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

No other details were immediately released.

Officials say the Air Force will assemble a team to investigate the incident.