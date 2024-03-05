57°F
Nation and World

Facebook, Instagram, others restored after widespread Meta outage

The Associated Press
March 5, 2024 - 9:55 am
 
The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston, USA, Oct. 14, 2022. Users of Meta's Facebo ...
The Facebook logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston, USA, Oct. 14, 2022. Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms experienced login issues Tuesday in what appeared to be a widespread outage. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston, USA, Oct. 14, 2022. Users of Meta's Faceb ...
The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone in Boston, USA, Oct. 14, 2022. Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms experienced login issues Tuesday in what appeared to be a widespread outage. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. Users of Meta's Fac ...
The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, June 14, 2023. Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms experienced login issues Tuesday in what appeared to be a widespread outage. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

A technical issue caused widespread login issues for a few hours across Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms Tuesday.

Andy Stone, Meta’s head communications, acknowledged the issues on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said the company “resolved the issue as quickly as possible for everyone who was impacted, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Users reported being locked out of their Facebook accounts and feeds on the platform as well as Threads and Instagram were not refreshing. WhatsApp, which is also owned by Meta, appeared unaffected.

A senior official with the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency told reporters Tuesday that the agency was “not aware of any specific election nexus nor any specific malicious cyberactivity nexus to the outage.”

The outage comes just ahead of Thursday’s deadline for Big Tech companies to comply with the European Union’s new Digital Markets Act. To comply, Meta is making changes, like allowing users to separate their Facebook and Instagram accounts so personal information can’t be combined to target them with online ads. It’s not clear whether the outage is connected to any preparations Meta might be carrying out for the DMA.

In 2021, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were down for hours, an outage the company said was a result of faulty changes on routers that coordinate network traffic between its data centers. The next year, WhatsApp had another brief outage.

