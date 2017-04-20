Facebook killer’s phone not found in car after suicide

Pennsylvania State Police investigate the scene where Steve Stephens, the suspect in the random killing of a Cleveland retiree posted on Facebook, was found shot dead Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Erie. Pa. Acting on a tip, Pennsylvania State Police spotted Stephens, 37, in Erie County, in the state's northwest corner, and went after him. After a brief chase, he took his own life, authorities said. (Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)

A man who identified himself as Stevie Steve is seen in a combination of stills from a video he broadcast of himself on Facebook in Cleveland, April 16, 2017. (Stevie Steve/Social Media/Handout via Reuters)

Pennsylvania State Police look over a car as they investigate the scene where Steve Stephens, the suspect in the random killing of a Cleveland retiree posted on Facebook, was found shot dead Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Erie. Pa. Acting on a tip, Pennsylvania State Police spotted Stephens, 37, in Erie County, in the state's northwest corner, and went after him. After a brief chase, he took his own life, authorities said.(Greg Wohlford/Erie Times-News via AP)

CLEVELAND — Pennsylvania police say a cellphone used to record video of a Cleveland retiree’s shooting death that was posted on Facebook was not found in the killer’s car.

Cleveland.com reports officers didn’t find any electronic devices inside gunman Steve Stephens’ car after he led police on a 2-mile chase in Erie, Pennsylvania, and then shot himself dead Tuesday.

Cleveland police say they believe Stephens had two electronic devices during the Easter Sunday killing of Robert Godwin Sr. Such devices could help police learn more about his activities afterward.

Pennsylvania police have pulled data from his car’s navigation system to trace his steps leading up to his death.

Police have recovered a gun and 38 bullets from his car. They’re testing the gun to see if it’s the one he used in the killing.