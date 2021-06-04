96°F
Nation and World

Facebook to suspend Trump for 2 years, then reassess risk to public safety

By Barbara Ortutay The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 - 10:45 am
 
In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington.
In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, violent rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
The Facebook app is shown on a smart phone, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.
The Facebook app is shown on a smart phone, Friday, April 23, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Facebook says, Thursday, May 27, it will no longer remove claims that COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured from its apps. The change comes “in light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts,” Facebook said. .(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Facebook said it will suspend former President Donald Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

“At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded. We will evaluate external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly and other markers of civil unrest,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, wrote in a blog post Friday.

Facebook also plans to end a contentious policy championed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg that automatically exempted politicians from rules that banned hate speech and abuse. The company has said it has never applied this policy to Trump.

The social media giant said on Friday that while it will still apply this “newsworthiness” exemption to certain posts it deems to be in the public interest even if they violate Facebook rules, it will no longer treat material posted by politicians any differently from that posted by anyone else. In addition, Facebook said it will make public whenever it does apply the exemption to a post.

The announcements are in response to recommendations from the company’s quasi-independent oversight board. Last month that panel upheld a decision by Facebook to keep former Trump indefinitely suspended but said the company could not merely suspend him “indefinitely” and gave it six months to decide what to do with his accounts.

Facebook has had a general “newsworthiness exemption” since 2016. But it garnered attention in 2019 when Nick Clegg, vice president of global affairs and communications, announced that speech from politicians will be treated as “newsworthy content that should, as a general rule, be seen and heard.”

The newsworthiness exemption, he explained in a blog post at the time, meant that if “someone makes a statement or shares a post which breaks our community standards we will still allow it on our platform if we believe the public interest in seeing it outweighs the risk of harm.”

THE LATEST
In this May 26, 2021 photo, a sign for workers hangs in the window of a shop along Main Street
US adds 559K jobs as firms still struggle to fill positions
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

U.S. employers added a modest 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers.

A worker wears a mask while prepares desserts at the Universal City Walk, in Universal City, Ca
Most vaccinated California workers have to keep masks on
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

Conflicted California workplace regulators approved controversial rules Thursday night that allow workers to go maskless only if every employee in a room is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

In this Oct. 3, 1995, file photo, O.J. Simpson reacts as he is found not guilty in the death of
Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey dies at 87
By Mark Pratt The Associated Press

F. Lee Bailey, the celebrity attorney who defended O.J. Simpson, Patricia Hearst and the alleged Boston Strangler, but whose legal career halted when he was disbarred in two states, has died, a former colleague said Thursday. He was 87.

This photo shows a tour bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists after it crashed near Bryce Cany
Fatal tour bus crash in Utah reveals safety shortcomings
By Lindsay Whitehurst The Associated Press

A tour bus crash that threw more than a dozen people onto a remote Utah highway in 2019, killing four Chinese tourists, highlights a lack of safety standards for bus roofs and windows, U.S. investigators said Thursday.

A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville's dry banks Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Orovill
California’s reservoirs ravaged by drought as summer looms
By Adam Beam The Associated Press

While droughts are common in California, this year’s is much hotter and drier than others, evaporating water more quickly from the reservoirs and the sparse Sierra Nevada snowpack that feeds them.

 
Avengers assembling for new adventure at Disneyland
By Andrew Dalton The Associated Press

The Avengers Campus, which opens Friday, seeks to be an immersive experience that allows guests to become super-heroic across a series of rides, shows and eateries from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A stand of burned sequoias is seen in April 2021 in the Board Camp Grove in Sequoia National Pa
California blaze killed 10% of world’s giant sequoias, report says
The Associated Press

At least a tenth of the world’s mature giant sequoia trees were destroyed by a single California wildfire that tore through the southern Sierra Nevada last year, according to a draft report prepared by scientists with the National Park Service.