87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

False alarm sends crowds scrambling in New York’s Times Square

The Associated Press
August 7, 2019 - 5:20 am
 

NEW YORK CITY — The New York Police Department says the loud noise of a motorcycle backfiring caused a panic and sent people scrambling in Times Square.

The department tweeted Tuesday evening, “There is no #ActiveShooter in #TimesSquare. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gun shots.” The tweet also says the department received multiple 911 calls and urged the public to not panic saying “The Times Square area is very safe!”

The Midtown Manhattan neighborhood is a major tourist destination and entertainment center.

PIX11 reports that some people on Twitter thought the noise was an explosion and that many people ran into buildings and stores.

The scare comes after 31 people were killed in two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, in less than 24 hours over the weekend.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump talks to the press before walking across the South Lawn of the White Hou ...
Trump defends rhetoric as he visits mass shootings sites
By Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

As he left the White House, President Donald Trump defended his rhetoric while strongly criticizing those who say he bears some responsibility for the nation’s divisions.

Gloria Garces kneels in front of crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shoot ...
El Paso shooter surrendered with hands up, say police

Police in El Paso, Texas, say the man charged in a weekend mass shooting that left 22 dead surrendered with his hands up to an officer on a motorcycle before he was taken into custody.

Cyntoia Brown, a woman serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old pro ...
Convicted for murder as teen, Cyntoia Brown freed after 13 years
By Jonathan Mattise The Associated Press

Cyntoia Brown, championed by celebrities as a symbol of unfair sentencing, was released early Wednesday from the Tennessee Prison for Women, where she had been serving a life sentence for killing a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute.

Afghans stand near a damaged shop after an explosion in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 7, ...
Taliban suicide car blast in Kabul kills 14 people; 145 wounded
By Rahim Faiez The Associated Press

A Taliban suicide car bomber targeted a police station in the Afghan capital on Wednesday, killing 14 people and wounding 145, officials said in one of the worst attacks in Kabul this year.

This Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says a ...
N. Korean missile launches were warning to US, South, says Kim
By Kim Tong-Hyung The Associated Press

North Korea said Wednesday leader Kim Jong Un supervised a live-fire demonstration of newly developed, short-range ballistic missiles intended to send a warning to the U.S. and South Korea over their joint military exercises.