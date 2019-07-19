Family angry over hospital bills for baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb

A Chicago-area hospital says it regrets sending a bill to the family of a baby boy who died about seven weeks after attackers cut him from his mother’s womb.

A memorial of flowers, balloons, a cross and photo of victim Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, are displayed on the lawn, Friday, May 17, 2019 in Chicago, outside the home where Ochoa-Lopez was murdered last month. Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy says a pregnant Ochoa-Lopez, who was killed and whose baby was cut from her womb, was strangled while being shown a photo album of the late son and brother of her attackers. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)

The family’s lawyer says Advocate Christ Medical Center in suburban Oak Lawn has sent some $300,000 in bills for Yovanny Lopez’s care.

Attorney Frank Avila says some bills list Yovanny under the name of 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, who is accused of killing the boy and his mother and claiming him as her child. Avila calls the hospital’s action “atrocious” and says it must stop.

The hospital says in a statement at least one bill was inadvertently sent in error. It didn’t specify how the family was being billed and cited patient privacy in declining further comment.