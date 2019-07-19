95°F
Nation and World

Family angry over hospital bills for baby cut from slain Chicago woman’s womb

The Associated Press
July 19, 2019 - 8:53 am
 

CHICAGO — A Chicago-area hospital says it regrets sending a bill to the family of a baby boy who died about seven weeks after attackers cut him from his mother’s womb.

The family’s lawyer says Advocate Christ Medical Center in suburban Oak Lawn has sent some $300,000 in bills for Yovanny Lopez’s care.

Attorney Frank Avila says some bills list Yovanny under the name of 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, who is accused of killing the boy and his mother and claiming him as her child. Avila calls the hospital’s action “atrocious” and says it must stop.

The hospital says in a statement at least one bill was inadvertently sent in error. It didn’t specify how the family was being billed and cited patient privacy in declining further comment.

