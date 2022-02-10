64°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Associated Press
February 9, 2022 - 5:53 pm
 
Updated February 9, 2022 - 5:54 pm
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angele ...
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Dec. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. Saget's family has released a statement on the cause of his death last month in Florida, citing authorities saying the actor-comedian died from an accidental blow to the head. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Bob Saget’s death last month stemmed from an accidental blow to the head, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

The comedian and “Full House” star was found dead Jan. 9 in a Florida hotel room. He’d performed in the area the night before as part of a stand-up tour.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the Saget family said. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The medical examiner’s office in Orange County, Florida, did not immediately return a message seeking details about their investigation Wednesday night.

Saget, 65, was found on the hotel bed and there were no signs of foul play, authorities said last month. A hotel security officer had entered the room after Saget failed to check out, and called 911 when he found him unresponsive.

Deputies and paramedics came to the room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and he was pronounced dead.

Saget was best known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and as the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Saget was on the road as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he’d posted Saturday on Instagram.

Saget’s death prompted an outpouring of affection from fans and colleagues, who recalled him as both funny and extraordinarily kind.

In the statement, the family said it has been overwhelmed with “the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans” and were comforted by it.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” his family said.

Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo Saget and had three daughters from a previous marriage.

MOST READ
1
Police: Video shows Saints’ Alvin Kamara in Strip scuffle
Police: Video shows Saints’ Alvin Kamara in Strip scuffle
2
Sisolak expected to suspend Nevada mask mandate
Sisolak expected to suspend Nevada mask mandate
3
Raiders’ new special teams coach hot topic at Super Bowl
Raiders’ new special teams coach hot topic at Super Bowl
4
Tanaga Miller was looking for a ride. He ended up dying in the state’s deadliest crash.
Tanaga Miller was looking for a ride. He ended up dying in the state’s deadliest crash.
5
Video shows Raiders’ Hobbs pleading with trooper
Video shows Raiders’ Hobbs pleading with trooper
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Sesame Street Big Bird balloon sways in the wind during the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade ...
Sesame Street theme park prepares to open in San Diego
By Julie Watson The Associated Press

The first Sesame Street theme park on the West Coast is set to open next month, offering a boost to San Diego’s tourism market as it bounces back from the pandemic’s hit to the industry.

A full-scale mock-up of a high-speed train is displayed at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., i ...
California’s high-speed rail project sees costs grow again
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

The project’s price tag has steadily risen since voters first approved nearly $10 billion in bond money for it in 2008, when the total cost was pegged at $40 billion.

A stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear face masks before a game between the Oaklan ...
California to end mask mandate in February
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

California will lift its indoor masking requirement for vaccinated people next week but masks still are the rule for schoolchildren, state health officials announced Monday.

Job seeker Cheryl Robinson of Las Vegas, right, talks to Jennifer Brooklyn of Walgreens during ...
US employers add 467K jobs in January
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The strong hiring gain, which was unexpected, demonstrates the eagerness of many employers to hire even as the pandemic maintains its grip on the economy.

 
IS leader killed during raid in Syria
By Ghaith Alsayed, Lolita C. Baldor, Bassem Mroue and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The leader of the violent Islamic State group was killed Thursday, blowing himself up along with members of his family during an overnight raid carried out by U.S. special operations forces.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Wednesday ...
US launches raid in Syria, civilians reported dead
By Lolita C. Baldor and Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

Several residents told The Associated Press they saw body parts scattered near the house that was raided in the village of Atmeh, in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province near the border with Turkey

In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on We ...
Biden sending 2K more troops to Europe amid Ukraine tension
By Aamer Madhani, Lorne Cook and Dasha Litvinova The Associated Press

President Biden has said he will not put American troops in Ukraine to fight any Russian incursion, although the United States is supplying Ukraine with weapons to defend itself.

 
California sees very dry January after wet December
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

Snow totals updated Tuesday by the state show the amount of water in the Sierra Nevada mountain’s snowpack is at 92% of what’s normal for this date.