106°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Famous arch in southern Utah collapses

This photo shows Double Arch prior to collapse in Rock Creek Bay of the Glen Canyon National Re ...
This photo shows Double Arch prior to collapse in Rock Creek Bay of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Utah. (National Park Service via AP)
This photo shows the Double Arch, center, after the collapse, Friday, August 9th, 2024, in Rock ...
This photo shows the Double Arch, center, after the collapse, Friday, August 9th, 2024, in Rock Creek Bay of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Utah. (Jacob E. Ohlson/National Park Service via AP)
This photo shows Double Arch prior to collapse in Rock Creek Bay of the Glen Canyon National Re ...
This photo shows Double Arch prior to collapse in Rock Creek Bay of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Utah. (National Park Service via AP)
More Stories
People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the ...
Israel says Gaza strike killed 19 Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters
Lebanese army soldiers stand guard in front of a car that was hit by an Israeli strike as worke ...
Israel launches assault into Gaza’s Khan Younis as mediators push for cease-fire talks
Police vehicles used to carry bodies arrive at the gated community where a plane crashed in Vin ...
Plane crashes in Brazils Sao Paulo state, killing all 61 aboard, airline says
(Dreamstime/TNS)
Southern California city unveils all-Tesla police fleet
The Associated Press
August 10, 2024 - 2:58 pm
 

PAGE, Ariz. — A large geological feature in southern Utah known as the “Double Arch,” the “Hole in the Roof” and sometimes the “Toilet Bowl” has collapsed, National Park Service officials said Friday. No injuries were reported.

The popular arch in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area fell Thursday, and park rangers suspect changing water levels and erosion from waves in Lake Powell contributed to its demise.

Michelle Kerns, superintendent of the recreation area that spans the border of Utah and Arizona, said the collapse serves as a reminder to protect the mineral resources that surround the lake.

“These features have a life span that can be influenced or damaged by manmade interventions,” she said in a statement.

The arch was formed from 190 million-year-old Navajo sandstone originating in the late Triassic to early Jurassic periods. The fine-grained sandstone has endured erosion from weather, wind and rain, the statement said.

The recreation area encompasses nearly 2,000 square miles and is popular among boaters and hikers.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Woman, 2 young children die after pontoon boat capsizes on Lake Powell
recommend 2
Last Sunday was hottest day on Earth in recorded history, climate agency says
recommend 3
Utah hiker dies after running out of water
recommend 4
Monday breaks the record for the hottest day ever on Earth
recommend 5
Geyser eruption highlights little-known hazard at Yellowstone
recommend 6
Surprise blast in Yellowstone sends dozens running for safety