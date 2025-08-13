Fans think Garth Brooks is secretly a serial killer

The conspiracy hinges on the singer’s tour dates supposedly coinciding with missing person reports across the country.

The internet has convinced itself that Garth Brooks is a serial killer, and honestly, that’s not even the weirdest part.

Yes, you read that right. A growing number of people genuinely believe one of country music’s biggest stars moonlights as a murderer. And thanks to a new viral TikTok video, this theory is picking up serious steam again online.

The conspiracy hinges on Brooks’ tour dates supposedly coinciding with missing person reports across the country. TikTok detectives have been mapping his concerts against disappearances, convinced they’ve cracked some sort of criminal code.

But it gets weirder. Some theorists claim his rock alter ego Chris Gaines is actually the killer’s identity. Brooks created that character in the late ’90s to explore rock music for a film — complete with dark hair and eye makeup.

According to believers, it’s the perfect disguise for getting away with murder.

As for the “smoking gun,” a 1989 interview where Brooks was asked if he’d ride a bull for charity. His response, “I’d rather kill somebody.”

The rabbit hole goes deeper. Conspiracy theorists are now dissecting Brooks’ entire catalog for “clues.” One person commented, “Friends in low places? A hint ? Lol.” Another chimed in, “Honestly anything is possible at this point.”

Not everyone’s buying it, thankfully. More rational fans are pushing back. “The overlapping map just being all of America is so silly,” with another adding, “People have too much time on their hands.”

As for who started the conspiracy, we can thank comedian Tom Segura for the chaos. It all began with Brooks’ 2018 concert tour announcement video, where he says “Let’s get physical playing music” with what Segura reportedly described as a serial killer smile.

Segura joked that Brooks looked like someone who has killed multiple people before. The comment went viral, and suddenly Brooks’ tour dates were being cross-referenced with missing person reports.

Now Segura fans regularly flood Brooks’ social media asking, “Where are the bodies, Garth?” While many are clearly in on the joke, others seem genuinely convinced there’s something to investigate.

Here’s the bottom line — Garth Brooks isn’t a serial killer. He’s just a country star who made one unfortunate comment and became the internet’s favorite murder suspect.