99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Far-right Greek party crashes out of Parliament

The Associated Press
July 7, 2019 - 4:32 pm
 

ATHENS, Greece — A far-right, anti-immigrant party that had shocked Greek politics by evolving from a marginal, violent neo-Nazi group into Greece’s third-largest party during the country’s economic crisis has been knocked out of Parliament in the latest national election.

With nearly 95 percent of precincts reporting, the Golden Dawn party has 2.95% of the votes in Sunday’s election. That is under the 3 percent needed to be represented in Parliament.

The government’s official pollster has declared that the party has no chance to enter Parliament, and party leader Nikos Mihaloliakos admitted as much when he declared in a fiery concession speech that “Golden Dawn is not finished.”

Golden Dawn had 18 lawmakers in the outgoing 300-member Parliament, having won 6.99% of the votes in the last national election, in September 2015.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
From left to right, spokesman for Iran's atomic agency Behrouz Kamalvandi, Iran's government sp ...
Iran raises uranium enrichment beyond nuclear deal limits
By Jon Gambrell and Nasser Karimi The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran increased its uranium enrichment Sunday beyond the limit allowed by its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, inching its program closer toward weapons-grade levels while calling for a diplomatic solution to a crisis heightening tensions with the U.S.

Revellers run next to fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival ...
3 runners gored racing with bulls at Pamplona’s festival
By The Associated Press

ive people were hospitalized after the opening bull run of this year’s San Fermin festival in Pamplona, including two Americans and a Spaniard who were gored by bulls, officials in the northern Spanish city said Sunday.