Nation and World

Fatal shooting causes closure of Interstate 15 in California

The Associated Press
October 22, 2020 - 5:35 pm
 

BARSTOW, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer was wounded and a stolen-car suspect was killed in a gun battle at the end of a pursuit on a highway northeast of Los Angeles on Thursday, authorities said.

The chase began on surface streets near Chino and the CHP took over when the suspect got on the northbound Interstate 15, the San Bernardino Sun reported.

The pursuit lasted more than an hour and ended on the interstate near Barstow.

“Just before 4 a.m., the pursuit terminated and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” CHP Officer Michael Mumford said in an email to the newspaper. “The suspect and an officer were struck by gunfire.”

The officer was hospitalized with wounds believed to be non-life-threatening, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said. It was unclear if he remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, a 35-year-old man, was not identified pending notification of next of kin. A revolver that investigators believe belonged to him was recovered from the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The investigation left the northbound lanes of the I-15 closed at Hodge Road for much of the day.

