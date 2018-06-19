Fate of ex-mob boss ‘Cadillac Frank’ Salemme in jury’s hands

Jurors have begun deliberating in the case of the 84-year-old former New England Mafia boss charged with killing a nightclub owner in 1993.

An undated photograph shows Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme. (AP/FBI)

Jurors in the case of Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme got to work Tuesday after a more than monthlong trial.

Salemme and his co-defendant, Paul Weadick, are accused of killing Steven DiSarro because Salemme worried he’d cooperate with authorities investigating the mobster.

Prosecutors say Salemme watched as his son strangled DiSarro and Weadick held DiSarro’s feet. Salemme’s son died in 1995.

Salemme and Weadick insist they’re innocent. Their lawyers say another mobster who says he walked in on the killing is lying.

Salemme and Weadick face up to life in prison if convicted.

DiSarro’s remains were dug up in 2016 near a mill building in Providence, Rhode Island.