Father arrested as California police search for 5-year-old

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. — Authorities in Southern California searched Monday for a missing 5-year-old boy whose father was arrested after being found passed out at a park.

Investigators were asking anyone with information about the disappearance of Aramazd Andressian Jr. to come forward, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Lisa Jansen said.

South Pasadena Police Chief Art Miller said Sunday that investigators were having a difficult time getting answers from the boy’s father, Aramazd Andressian Sr. He was arrested Saturday on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction after paramedics found him unconscious in South Pasadena’s Arroyo Park. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Investigators don’t know why the man was unconscious, Miller said, adding that there is no evidence he was attacked.

Andressian’s statements have been “convoluted and contradictory,” Sheriff’s Capt. Chris Bergner said.

The child’s mother reported Saturday that her estranged husband had failed to drop the boy off at a pre-arranged meeting place. The parents are divorcing and share custody.

He was last seen by his mother on Tuesday when the two spoke through a video call. The boy was supposed to speak to his mother via video call again Thursday but that did not happen, officials said.

Miller asked the public to report if they had recently spotted the father’s car, described as a silver four-door 2004 BMW. The car was seen early Friday morning in Orange County.

“There’s got to be someone out there that knows the whereabouts of Aramazd Andressian,” Miller said. “I’m asking you as a law enforcement official and as a parent, if you know anything, please contact us.”

Andressian’s bail was initially set at $100,000, but detectives later went back to a judge to explain the boy is still missing and provide additional information about the circumstances. The judge then upped Andressian’s bail to $10 million, Miller said.