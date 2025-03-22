Father of the last living American hostage in Gaza hopes Trump can bring his son home

Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli-American soldier who grew up in the U.S., is one of 59 hostages still in Gaza, more than half of whom are believed to be dead.

Yael Alexander holds a poster of her son, Edan, who was taken hostage by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, 2023, during a weekly rally for families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and their supporters, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

FILE - From left, Yael and Adi Alexander, parents of Eden Alexander, who was abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, listen to Liz Hirsh Naftali, great aunt of Abigail More Edan, as families and victims of the Hamas attacks meet with the House Foreign Affairs Committee, at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

TEL AVIV — Unlike many families who blame Israel’s government for not getting their loved ones released from captivity in Gaza, Adi Alexander is hesitant to point fingers. Pragmatic and measured, the father of the last living American being held hostage by Hamas just wants his son to come home.

“I don’t want to get into who came first, the egg or the chicken,” Alexander told The Associated Press on Friday from his New Jersey home. Still, with the once-promising ceasefire giving way to renewed fighting between Israel and Hamas, he wonders whether Israel can secure his son’s freedom and is more hopeful about the U.S.’s chances to do it.

Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli-American soldier who grew up in the U.S., is one of 59 hostages still in Gaza, more than half of whom are believed to be dead. Last week, Hamas said it would release Edan and the bodies of four other hostages if Israel recommitted to the stalled ceasefire agreement.

Days later, though, Israel launched rockets across Gaza, breaking the two-month-old deal and killing hundreds of Palestinians. The hostilities show no signs of abating, with Israel vowing Friday to advance deeper into Gaza until Hamas releases the remaining hostages.

The return to fighting has inflamed the debate in Israel over the fate of those held captive. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under mounting domestic pressure. But he also faces demands from his hard-line allies not to accept any deal that falls short of Hamas’ destruction.

Adi Alexander said he thinks Netanyahu wants to bring everybody home, but on his own terms. He questions Netanyahu’s plans whereas he believes President Donald Trump’s message is clear: He’s focused on bringing the hostages home. Alexander said he’s counting on the U.S. to bridge the large gap between Israel and Hamas. His message to Trump about his administration’s efforts to free his son and the others: “Just keep this job going.”