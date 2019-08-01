100°F
Nation and World

FBI: Amazon drivers part of Washington state theft ring

By Gene Johnson The Associated Press
August 1, 2019 - 12:41 pm
 

SEATTLE — The FBI says a theft ring in Washington state sold millions of dollars’ worth of stolen goods on Amazon.com in the past six years, and a pair of Amazon delivery drivers was involved.

According to a search warrant affidavit reviewed by The Associated Press, two storefront businesses posing as pawn shops bought the goods from shoplifters, then had the items shipped to Amazon warehouses, where they were stored until sold online.

The affidavit says two contract Amazon drivers whose job was to pick up items being returned to the company instead routinely stole the goods and sold them to the pawn shops.

The FBI said the ringleader had received at least $10 million selling items on Amazon since 2013.

No charges have yet been filed.

