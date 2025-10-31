54°F
Nation and World

FBI director says multiple people arrested in Halloween weekend attack plot

FBI director Kash Patel speaks during a roundtable on criminal cartels with President Donald Tr ...
FBI director Kash Patel speaks during a roundtable on criminal cartels with President Donald Trump in the State Dining Room of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
More Stories
This Dictionary.com page shows the newest word of the year "6-7" on a computer screen ...
Is Dictionary.com’s word of the year even a word?
FILE - Prince Andrew looks round as he leaves after attending the Easter Matins Service at St. ...
King Charles III strips Prince Andrew of titles, evicts him from royal residence
Custodian Ray Keen inspects a clock face before changing the time on the 100-year-old clock ato ...
How Americans feel about changing the clocks, according to new poll
The church of Lacovia Tombstone, Jamaica, sits damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, W ...
Haiti, Jamaica and Cuba pick up the pieces after Melissa’s destruction
The Associated Press
October 31, 2025 - 6:28 am
 
Updated October 31, 2025 - 6:57 am

WASHINGTON — Multiple people who had been allegedly plotting a violent attack over the Halloween weekend were arrested Friday morning in Michigan, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.

Patel didn’t release further information about the arrests, but said more information would be coming.

Dearborn Police said in a social media post that the department was made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the city on Friday and assured residents that there is no threat to the community.

Separately, in May, the FBI said it arrested a man who had spent months planning an attack against a U.S. Army site in suburban Detroit on behalf of the Islamic State group. The man, Ammar Said, didn’t know that his supposed allies in the alleged plot were undercover FBI employees.

Said remains in custody, charged with attempting to provide support to a terrorist organization. The criminal complaint was replaced in September with a criminal “information” document, signaling that a guilty plea is likely.

By John Seweer Associated Press

Teachers have banned it. Influencers and child psychologists have tried to make sense of it. Dictionary.com’s word of the year isn’t even really a word.

By Deepti Hajela and Linley Sanders Associated Press

Yes, you’ll get a shot at an extra hour’s sleep. But even with that, it might be one of the most dreaded weekends on the American calendar: the end of daylight saving time.

By Ariel Fernández, Andrea Rodríguez and John Myers Jr. The Associated Press

Emergency relief flights began landing at Jamaica’s main international airport, which reopened late Wednesday, as crews distributed water, food and other basic supplies.

President Donald Trump, right, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, second right, and Commerce ...
Trump says US will resume testing nuclear weapons for first time in 30 years
By Michelle L. Price and Chris Megerian Associated Press

“Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis,” he said in a post on Truth Social. “That process will begin immediately.”

President Donald Trump toasts with state leaders during a dinner event hosted by South Korean P ...
What shutdown? Trump isn’t canceling travel, golf or his ballroom
By Will Weissert Associated Press

In shutdowns past — including during Trump’s first term — presidents normally scaled back their schedules. The White House often sought to appear sympathetic to Americans affected by disruptions to health care, veterans benefits and other key services.

Several VISA and MASTER credit cards are shown in Buffalo Grove, Ill., Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/ ...
What does a Federal Reserve rate cut mean for your finances?
By Cora Lewis Associated Press

The federal funds rate is the rate at which banks borrow and lend to one another. While the rates consumers pay to borrow money aren’t directly linked to this rate, shifts affect what you pay for credit cards, auto loans, mortgages, and other financial products.

