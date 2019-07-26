FBI reveals finding buckets of heads, body parts during Arizona raid

A horror story has unfolded five years after the FBI raided a body and tissue donation center in Phoenix.

FBI agents made a grisly find when they investigated a Phoenix body and tissue donation center in 2014, according to court documents recently revealed. (FBI)

Gruesome details paint a Frankenstein-like picture of how bodies allegedly were treated at what Arizona authorities have called a “human chop shop.”

Male genitalia stored in a cooler, body parts found in buckets and even a mismatched head sewn onto a body and hanging on a wall were found during a raid, according to details revealed as part of a civil lawsuit filed by 33 plaintiffs, who have accused Biological Resource Center of not storing or disposing of bodies with dignity or respect.

The Arizona Republic said the trial is scheduled for Oct. 21 in Maricopa County.

According to multiple reports, the FBI descended upon the center in Hazmat suits in 2014 as part of a human body parts trafficking investigation. Agents found tools that were not appropriate for dismembering scientific bodies as well as pools of human blood. Bodily fluids were found on the floor of the freezer and bodies did not have any ID tags.

Troy Harp was stunned upon learning the fate of his mother and grandmother whose bodies were donated to the facility in 2012 and 2013.

“This is a horror story. It’s just unbelievable. This story is unbelievable,” Harp told CNN.