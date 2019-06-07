88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

FDA warns vaping ‘influencers’ about online promotions

By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press
June 7, 2019 - 8:40 am
 

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators moved to discipline vaping companies for inappropriately promoting their flavored nicotine formulas through so-called influencers on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites.

The Food and Drug Administration sent warning letters Friday to four companies that used paid social media influencers to pitch nicotine solutions to their online followers, including flavors like Watermelon Patch and Strawberry Kiwi.

The posts didn’t include a mandatory warning that the vaping liquids contain nicotine, which is addictive. The FDA, joined by the Federal Trade Commission, sent the letters to Solace Vapor, Hype City Vapors, Humble Juice Co. and Artist Liquid Labs. The companies did not immediately return calls and emails seeking comment Friday morning.

Facebook prohibits e-cigarette ads even with warnings and the FTC has been pressuring influencers — people with many social media followers who promote products and services — to disclose when they are being paid to endorse something.

The action comes as the FDA and other government agencies struggle to reverse what they call an epidemic of underage e-cigarette use. Researchers have linked the trend to a surge in online videos, photos and other posts about vaping, some of them generated by companies, advertising agencies and paid influencers.

Government figures showed a nearly 80 percent jump in vaping by teens last year, with 1 in 5 high school students reported that they used the devices in the previous month.

E-cigarettes typically heat a flavored nicotine solution into an inhalable aerosol. They are largely viewed as less harmful than traditional paper-and-tobacco cigarettes and some adult smokers use them as an alternative source of nicotine. But health experts warn that nicotine can harm developing brains and recent research shows many teenagers are unaware they are consuming the addictive chemical when they vape.

“It’s critical we ensure manufacturers, retailers and others are including the required health warning about nicotine’s addictive properties on packages and advertisements — especially on social media platforms popular with kids,” acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless said in a statement.

The FDA letters do not mention Juul, which dominates the U.S. e-cigarette market. The Silicon Valley startup is widely credited with helping trigger an explosion in vaping with its early viral marketing, which included paid posts and referrals by social media influencers.

After coming under intense scrutiny last year, Juul shuttered its Facebook and Instagram accounts in November. Since then, the company has reworked its marketing to focus on older adult smokers who are interested in quitting cigarettes.

In response to written questions from Senate lawmakers, Juul said in April it does not currently use paid social media influencers.

———

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Taxis in the Times Square area of New York City. (Getty Images)
NY man arrested after talk of Times Square grenade attack
By Tom Hays and Michael R. Sisak The Associated Press

A New York man who talked about wanting to throw a grenade in Times Square has been arrested and is expected to be arraigned Friday on weapons-related charges, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

(Getty Images)
Missouri library’s ‘Adulting 101’ classes teach life skills
The Associated Press

Adulting classes have popped up at libraries around the country in the past few years to teach young adults how to find a job, buy insurance, make a budget and change a tire. Organizers say the classes are a response to the lack of home economics, woodworking and auto shop offerings in American high schools.

In a Sept. 27, 2002 file photo, the U.S. guided missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville lies at an ...
US, Russia blame each other in near-collision of warships
By Mari Yamaguchi The Associated Press

The U.S. and Russian militaries accused each other of unsafe actions on Friday after an American cruiser and a Russian destroyer came within 165 feet of each other in the East China Sea.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the I Will Vote ...
Under fire, Biden reverses stance on federal money for abortions
By Bill Barrow The Associated Press

After two days of intense criticism, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden reversed course Thursday and declared that he no longer supports a long-standing congressional ban on using federal health care money to pay for abortions.

(Getty Images)
Economy worries stunt job growth to 75K in May
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

U.S. hiring slowed in May as employers added just 75,000 jobs, a sign that businesses may have become more cautious in the face of slowing growth, trade fights and the fading stimulus from tax cuts and greater government spending.

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, Adm. John Richardson, left, chief of naval operations ...
Navy probing claims against US Naval War College leader
By Jennifer McDermott and Michelle R. Smith The Associated Press

The military is investigating the president of the U.S. Naval War College amid allegations that he spent excessively, abused his hiring authority and otherwise behaved inappropriately, including keeping a margarita machine in his office.

In an April1 14, 2018, file photo, then-Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie speaks during ...
US commander says Iran threat still ‘very real’
By Robert Burns The Associated Press

Iran has chosen to “step back and recalculate” after making preparations for an apparent attack against U.S. forces in the Persian Gulf region, but it is too early to conclude the threat is gone, the top commander of American forces in the Mideast said.

A May 29, 2019, photo released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows some of 1,036 ...
US opens new mass facility for migrant children, may add 3 locations
By Garance Burke The Associated Press

The federal government is opening a new mass facility to hold migrant children in Texas and considering detaining hundreds more youths on three military bases around the country, adding up to 3,000 new beds to the already overtaxed system.