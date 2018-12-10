‘Fearless Girl’ statue finds new home at New York Stock Exchange

The “Fearless Girl” statue that inspired millions with a message of female empowerment has a new permanent home in front of the New York Stock Exchange.

Artist Alex Gardega stands with his statue "Sketchy Dog" next to the "Fearless Girl" on Wall Street. (@EmicAcademic/Twitter)

In this March 8, 2017 file photo, the Fearless Girl statue faces Wall Street's Charging Bull statue in New York. The statue that has become a global symbol of female can-do business spirit, has been removed from her spot facing the "Charging Bull" to await a new home by the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

The statue was removed on Nov. 27 from its spot opposite Wall Street’s “Charging Bull” and unveiled at its new location Monday.

The hands-on-hips bronze statue was intended as a temporary display when the Boston-based State Street Global Advisors installed it in March 2017 to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards.

Tourists flocked to a traffic island for selfies with the 4-foot (130-centimeter) bronze celebrity. City officials said the crowds were causing a traffic hazard.

The bull will join the Fearless Girl at a later date.