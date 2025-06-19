104°F
Federal agents denied entry to Dodger Stadium

ICE agents stage outside Gate E of Dodger Stadium on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Sporadic immigrat ...
ICE agents stage outside Gate E of Dodger Stadium on Thursday, June 19, 2025. Sporadic immigration raids continue to roil Southern California. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
An aerial view of Dodger Stadium in 2022, in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times ...
An aerial view of Dodger Stadium in 2022, in Los Angeles. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Terry Castleman and Jack Harris, Los Angeles Times
June 19, 2025 - 12:35 pm
 

LOS ANGELES — Department of Homeland Security vehicles with masked agents were stationed Thursday morning outside Dodger Stadium, in another sign of the raids sweeping Southern California.

It is unclear what operation the federal agents were carrying out or whether anyone in the area was arrested. Images of the government vehicles immediately played out on social media and fueled speculation about their activities. The agents declined to say why they were at the stadium when asked by a Los Angeles Times reporter.

The vehicles appeared to be staging near the downtown parking lot entrance to the stadium, which was empty Thursday morning except for a small contingent of local media.

According to multiple people with knowledge of the situation who were not authorized to speak publicly, agents were denied entry to the Dodger Stadium grounds when they attempted to enter the parking lots.

The parking lot is not owned by the Dodgers, but is considered Dodgers property by the team. It is owned by the team’s former owner, billionaire Frank McCourt. The team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Dodgers have been under pressure since the raids began earlier this month to make a statement in support of immigrants. On Wednesday, the team said it intended to announce plans Thursday to assist the immigrant communities recently affected in Los Angeles.

Singer and social media personality Nezza sang a Spanish version of the national anthem at Dodger Stadium, in an act of protest against the immigration raids, despite being asked by a team employee to sing in English.

