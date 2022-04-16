75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Federally owned water stolen by California official, feds say

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 - 5:52 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

FRESNO, Calif. — The former general manager of a central California water district is accused of stealing more than $25 million in federally owned water by exploiting a leak in a canal, prosecutors said Thursday.

Dennis Falaschi, 75, was indicted on charges of conspiracy, theft of government property, and filing false tax returns, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

Falaschi worked at the Panoche Water District in the San Joaquin Valley, which serves parts of Merced and Fresno counties, according to the Los Angeles Times.

While the indictment does not name the water district, Falaschi was among five people — including his son — who face state charges relating to the alleged embezzlement of the agency’s funds. Falaschi was accused by prosecutors in 2018 of using the Panoche Water District “as his own personal operation and bank account.” That case remains ongoing.

Falaschi’s attorney did not immediately return a request for comment Friday, nor did the Panoche Water District’s current general manager.

Falaschi’s scheme in the federal case allegedly dates back to 1992, when he was told that cement on a gate in the Delta-Mendota Canal had cracked and it was leaking water, prosecutors said.

He is accused of directing employees to install mechanics that both diverted the leaking water into the Panoche Water District’s canal and concealed the equipment. The site was not discovered until 2015 when drought levels brought the water levels low enough for the equipment to be spotted.

He allegedly used the proceeds from the stolen water to fund “exorbitant salaries, fringe benefits, and personal expense reimbursements” for himself and others.

Falaschi is also charged with filing false tax returns from 2015 to 2017 by failing to report more than $900,000 in income from the private water sales.

MOST READ
1
Homicide suspect texted victim’s family laughing after killing, police say
Homicide suspect texted victim’s family laughing after killing, police say
2
Where do casino dealers get paid the most?
Where do casino dealers get paid the most?
3
Former Strip chef finally gets a new room of his own — in Henderson
Former Strip chef finally gets a new room of his own — in Henderson
4
Spirit flight attendants protest at Las Vegas airport
Spirit flight attendants protest at Las Vegas airport
5
25-year-old poet killed in Summerlin crash remembered as ‘sweet, loving’
25-year-old poet killed in Summerlin crash remembered as ‘sweet, loving’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Bodies of more than 900 civilians found near Kyiv, police say
By Adam Schreck, Robert Burns and Yesica Fisch The Associated Press

The bodies of more than 900 civilians have been discovered in the region surrounding the Ukrainian capital following Russia’s withdrawal — most of them fatally shot, police said Friday.

A tumbleweed is stuck in the mud along the Rio Grande in Albuquerque, N.M., in April 2022. (AP ...
Growing drought leaves western states scrambling for water
By Susan Montoya Bryan The Associated Press

Federal water managers think they have a plan to keep the Rio Grande flowing this summer, but they conceded Thursday it all depends on the weather.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in B ...
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43B
By Michelle Chapman and Matt O’Brien The Associated Press

Twitter Inc. said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that Musk, currently the company’s biggest shareholder, has proposed buying the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn’t already own.

 
Black Sea flagship sinks in latest setback for Russia
By Adam Schreck The Associated Press

The Russian Defense Ministry said the ship sank in a storm while being towed to a port. Russia earlier said the flames on the ship, which would typically have 500 sailors aboard, forced the entire crew to evacuate.

An aerial view of Lake Powell on the Colorado River along the Arizona-Utah border on Sept. 11, ...
As Lake Powell shrinks, officials study emergency actions
By Felicia Fonseca The Associated Press

Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water delivers to Colorado River users to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam on the Arizona-Utah border.

A person wearing a face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walks in Philade ...
CDC extends mask requirement for travel
By Zeke Miller The Associated Press

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is extending the nationwide mask requirement for public transit for 15 days as it monitors an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

 
Police study Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos to uncover motive
By Michael Kunzelman, Michael R. Sisak and Bernard Condon The Associated Press

A suspect arrested in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left 10 people wounded also left behind many angry YouTube videos. Police were studying them for a possible motive.