108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Nation and World

Feds probe men’s rights lawyer in 2nd killing, in California

By Michael Balsamo and Stefanie Dazio The Associated Press
July 21, 2020 - 2:28 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Federal investigators are examining whether a suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey also killed a fellow men’s rights lawyer in California, a law enforcement official said.

The federal agents are trying to determine whether Roy Den Hollander, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the day after an attack that killed the judge’s son and wounded her husband, had any role in the killing earlier this month of Marc Angelucci.

Angelucci, like Den Hollander, was involved in lawsuits alleging gender discrimination against men. He was shot to death July 11 at his home in San Bernardino County, California.

The official cautioned the investigation was in its early stages and federal officials were working with local homicide detectives. In both cases, the suspect appeared to pose as a delivery driver, the official said.

Investigators are also examining Den Hollander’s financial and travel records, as well as misogynistic screeds he posted online, said the official, who could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The San Bernardino County sheriff’s department referred questions to the FBI.

Den Hollander, 72, described himself as an “anti-feminist” attorney who filed lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of “ladies night” promotions at bars and nightclubs, sued Columbia University for providing women’s studies classes, and sued news organizations over what he said was biased coverage.

The FBI said Den Hollander was the “primary subject in the attack” Sunday at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick, New Jersey, where 20-year-old Daniel Anderl was killed and his father, Mark Anderl, 63, was wounded.

Salas, 51, was in another part of the house and was unharmed.

Den Hollander was found dead Monday in Sullivan County, New York.

Investigators found items in his possession that raised concerns about whether he had targeted, or planned to target, other people, including a photograph of New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and the address of a state appeals courthouse, a state court spokesperson said.

Both Den Hollander and Angelucci, 52, were involved in lawsuits seeking to force the U.S. government to require all young women to join men in registering for a possible military draft.

Den Hollander’s lawsuit, filed in 2015 on behalf of a woman in New Jersey, was assigned to Salas. He withdrew as the lawyer in the case a year ago after being diagnosed with cancer.

Harry Crouch, president of the National Coalition for Men, told The Associated Press that Den Hollander was furious that he hadn’t been involved in a similar case being handled by Angelucci.

“Roy was just not happy that we did not involve him as a co-counsel. I think unhappy is an understatement,” Crouch said. “He called me up and threatened me.”

Crouch said Den Hollander did not have a good reputation among other men’s rights advocates.

“I think he was very hostile, very, very hostile that he finally went over the hill,” Crouch said.

In more than 2,000 pages of often misogynistic, racist writings posted online, Den Hollander had sharply criticized Salas and other female judges.

He also wrote about wanting to use the rest of his time on earth to “even the score” with his perceived enemies, using “cowboy justice.”

J. Steven Svoboda, a spokesman for the National Coalition for Men who said he was speaking personally and not on behalf of the organization, said Angelucci was “beloved” for his “groundbreaking legal work all. in his mind, to make the world a better place.”

MOST READ
1
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
As COVID-19 cases rise, fewer tourists come to Las Vegas
2
California visitor hits $873K jackpot at McCarran Airport
California visitor hits $873K jackpot at McCarran Airport
3
Clark County School District favors online-only option for fall
Clark County School District favors online-only option for fall
4
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
Trump announces arrest of MS-13 leaders in Nevada, New York
5
Lagasse’s Stadium on Las Vegas Strip closed for good
Lagasse’s Stadium on Las Vegas Strip closed for good
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Was ...
Chinese hackers targeting of COVID-19 research, US charges
By Eric Tucker The Associated Press

The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

Federal agents use crowd control munitions to disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the M ...
Federal agents, local streets: A possible constitutional crisis
By Gillian Flaccus The Associated Press

Federal officers’ actions at protests in Oregon’s largest city, hailed by President Donald Trump but done without local consent, are raising the prospect of a constitutional crisis — one that could escalate as weeks of demonstrations find renewed focus in clashes with camouflaged, unidentified agents outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse.

The war of words between Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, and President Donald Trump escalat ...
Chicago violence sparks war of words between Trump, mayor
By Don Babwin and Sophia Tareen The Associated Press

The war of words between Chicago’s mayor and President Donald Trump escalated Monday after a weekend when 12 were killed in the city and dozens injured by gunfire, with Lori Lightfoot rejecting any suggestion federal law enforcement officers should be dispatched to the city and Trump all but promising to send them.

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing ...
St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest
By Jim Salter The Associated Press

St. Louis’ top prosecutor on Monday charged a husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.

In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford a doctor takes blood samples for use ...
Coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early UK test
By Maria Cheng The Associated Press

British researchers first began testing the vaccine in April in about 1,000 people, half of whom got the experimental vaccine. Such early trials are designed to evaluate safety and see what kind of immune response was provoked, but can’t tell if the vaccine truly protects.

Federal agents disperse Black Lives Matter protesters near the Mark O. Hatfield United States C ...
Protesters set fire at Portland courthouse, get gassed by feds
The Associated Press

Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway early Monday in yet another night of conflict with federal agents who repeatedly tear gassed the demonstrators to drive them away, officials said.

Novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes COVID-19. (U.S. National Institutes of Health vi ...
Arizona coronavirus count levels off after large weekend jump
The Associated Press

Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 31 additional deaths from the coronavirus, a day after reporting a daily record of 147 deaths that officials attributed to the inclusion of information gathered from a review of death certificates.

Eric Garcetti arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, ...
LA mayor concedes city reopened too soon as coronavirus surges
The Associated Press

Mayor Eric Garcetti conceded Sunday that Los Angeles reopened too quickly and again warned that the city was “on the brink” of new shutdown orders as the coronavirus continues to surge in California.