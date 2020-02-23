62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Feds to investigate California bus rollover that killed 3

The Associated Press
February 23, 2020 - 11:18 am
 

PALA MESA, Calif. — Federal investigators are sending a team to the scene of a charter bus crash crash that killed three people and injured 18 others on a rain-slicked highway near San Diego, officials said Sunday.

The bus was on Interstate 15 in Pala Mesa on Saturday when it swerved, rolled down an embankment and landed on its roof, North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi said.

Several passengers were thrown from the bus, and one of the dead was trapped under the vehicle, Choi said. Another person who died was trapped inside, he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Sunday that it had dispatched a team of four to investigate the crash in Pala Mesa, an unincorporated community about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of San Diego,

“There was a pretty good rainstorm around the time of the crash,” Choi said Sunday. It was too early to determine if the weather was a factor, officials said.

The bus had no seat belts, according to Choi.

The wounded were taken to three hospitals with varying injuries, Choi said.

One of the patients was in critical condition and three others suffered major injuries, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe told the San Diego Union-Tribune on Saturday.

The bus driver suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene. He apparently swerved for an unknown reason and lost control of the bus, Latulippe said.

The driver, whose name was not released, voluntarily submitted a blood sample, which is standard to collect in such investigations. However, drugs and alcohol are not suspected of being a factor, authorities said.

The bus was going from Los Angeles to San Ysidro, the San Diego neighborhood just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, he said. Passengers included adults and children.

The charter is owned by Executive Lines, based in Baldwin Park near Los Angeles. The company runs a regular route through inland Southern California to San Ysidro, according to the company’s website.

The business did not return a phone call or email seeking comment Sunday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A workers wearing protective gears adjusts her glasses while she prepares to spray disinfectant ...
Virus cases mount in S. Korea as outbreak shifts, spreads
By Hyung-Jin Kim and Matt Sedensky The Associated Press

South Korea said two people have died and 204 have been infected with the virus, quadruple the number of cases it had two days earlier, as a crisis centered in China has begun strongly reverberating elsewhere.

In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russian Pre ...
Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump’s candidacy
By Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Intelligence officials have warned lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help President Donald Trump get reelected, three officials familiar with the closed-door briefing said Thursday.

FILE - This combination photo of undated file photos released by National Center for Missing & ...
Mother of 2 missing Idaho kids arrested in Hawaii
By Jennifer Sinco Kelleher The Associated Press

Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell, 47, was arrested on a warrant issued in Madison County, Idaho, and was being held on $5 million bail, Kauai police said.

People suspected of being infected with the new coronavirus wait to receive tests at a medical ...
New threats emerge in outbreak even as China voices optimism
By Ken Moritsugu The Associated Press

The confidence voiced by China’s government came as it reported a reduced number of new infections. But doubts remained about the true trajectory of the epidemic as China again changed its method of counting and new threats emerged outside the country.