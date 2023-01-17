50°F
Nation and World

Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter

By Jake Bleiberg The Associated Press
January 17, 2023 - 2:51 pm
 
FILE - In the is Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius ple ...
FILE - In the is Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas. Crusius, accused of killing 22 people at a Walmart Aug. 3, 2019 in Texas is expected to be reindicted Thursday, June 14, 2020 as he faces another murder charge in the mass shooting that targeted Mexicans, prosecutors said. (Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019, file photo, police officers walk behind a Walmart at the scene of ...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019, file photo, police officers walk behind a Walmart at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas. Patrick Crusius, 21, was indicted Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, for capital murder in connection with the Aug. 3 mass shooting that left 22 dead. He is jailed without bond. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
People shop at the Cielo Vista Walmart in El Paso Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in El Paso, Texas, wh ...
People shop at the Cielo Vista Walmart in El Paso Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were murdered last August. Department of Justice are expected to announce Thursday that the suspected shooter Patrick Crusius will be charged with federal hate crimes, in addition to the state capital murder charges he already faces. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a West Texas Walmart in 2019.

The U.S. Department of Justice disclosed the decision not to pursue capital punishment against Patrick Crusius in a one-sentence notice filed with the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.

Crusius, now 24, is accused of targeting Mexicans during the mass shooting that left dozens wounded and killed 23 people. The Dallas-area native is charged with federal hate crimes and firearms violations, as well as capital murder in state court, and has pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors did not explain in their court filing why won’t to seek the death penalty for Crusius, although he could still face potential execution if convicted in state court. The decision comes weeks after Jaime Esparza, the former district attorney in El Paso, took over as U.S. attorney for West Texas.

Esparza said when he was district attorney that he would pursue the death penalty in Crusius’ case. A spokesman for Esparza’s office referred questions to the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., where another spokesman declined to comment. Lawyers for Cruisus did not immediately respond to requests for comment. His case is set for trial in federal court in January 2024.

Although the federal and state cases have progressed along parallel tracks, it is now unclear when Crusius might face trial on state charges.

The district attorney who had been leading the state case, Yvonne Rosales, resigned in November over accusations of incompetence involving hundreds of cases in El Paso and slowing down the case against Crusius. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last month appointed a new district attorney to “restore confidence” in the local criminal justice system.

Associated Press writer Alanna Durkin Richer in Boston contributed to this report.

