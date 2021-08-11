92°F
Nation and World

FEMA test messages might hit your cellphone

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2021 - 11:15 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A buzz on your cellphone Wednesday will be beyond friends checking your whereabouts.

FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts, according to the agency’s website.

The test messages, scheduled between 11:20 and 11:50 a.m., will be sent to TVs and radios, along with select cell phones that have opted-in to receive test messages.

This will be the second nationwide WEA test, but the first nationwide WEA test on a consumer opt-in basis. It will be the sixth nationwide EAS test.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

