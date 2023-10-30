60°F
Nation and World

Female soldier rescued from Hamas captivity during Gaza ground offensive

Israel Hayom
October 30, 2023 - 11:25 am
 
Israeli Defense Forces Pvt. Uri Magidish, shown with her family after being rescued by the mili ...
Israeli Defense Forces Pvt. Uri Magidish, shown with her family after being rescued by the military. (IDF)

Israeli Defense Forces and the Shin Bet rescued an Israeli soldier from Hamas captivity.

The female servicemember, Uri Magidish, was abducted on the morning of Oct. 7 after thousands of terrorists invaded Israel in the most horrific attack on Israeli towns ever.

]

IDF and Shin Bet released a joint statement Monday saying that the woman, who holds the rank of private was in good condition and has been reunited with her family.

“The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to do their utmost to rescue the captives,” the agencies said in the statement.

