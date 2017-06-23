ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Nation and World

Ferguson pays $1.5M to settle Michael Brown shooting death

The Associated Press
June 23, 2017 - 7:13 am
 

ST. LOUIS — The city attorney in Ferguson, Missouri, says the city’s insurance company paid $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by the family of Michael Brown.

Attorney Apollo Carey disclosed the amount Friday in a response to an open records request from The Associated Press. The settlement of the federal lawsuit was announced Tuesday, but financial details were not initially released.

Brown was 18, black and unarmed when he was fatally shot by white officer Darren Wilson on Aug. 9, 2014. Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing and resigned in November 2014.

Michael Brown Sr. and Lezley McSpadden sued the city, former Police Chief Tom Jackson and Wilson in 2015. They cited a police culture hostile to black residents and claimed Wilson used excessive force.

Ferguson, Jackson and Wilson denied the allegations.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like