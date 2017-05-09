Fight breaks out at Florida airport after Spirit cancels flights

Airport Security and a Broward Sherriff's Deputy keep an eye on the line at Spirit Airlines, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Skirmishes involving irate passengers broke out at the Florida airport Monday following the cancellation of multiple Spirit Airlines flights. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Latreece Smith rests as her friend Tamari Cameron checks flight information, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Broward Sheriff’s Office says three New York residents were arrested as irate passengers skirmished at Fort Lauderdale’s airport after Spirit Airlines canceled nine flights.

Sheriff’s reports released Tuesday say about 500 people were in the Spirit terminal late Monday night when 22-year-old Desmond Waul of Selden and 24-year-old Janice Waul and 22 year-old Davante Garrett, both of Brentwood, were seen by deputies threatening the airline’s front counter employees.

Deputies say their actions caused the crowd to become increasingly aggressive to the point of near violence and that they wouldn’t leave when ordered.







The three are charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespassing. They were being held Tuesday at the Broward jail in lieu of $10,000 bond each. Records do not show if they have attorneys.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was the scene of a January mass shooting that killed five people and wounded six.